Channel your inner ape with Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR

With 20th Century Fox's Planet of the Apes trilogy now complete, FoxNext VR Studio has announced Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR, a new game that sees you take on the role of an ape, with a mission to battle humans and return to Caesar.

The game, available for PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, is set between the events of Rise and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, with half of all human life being wiped out by the Simian Flu. You start the game as an ape with superior intelligence, but held prisoner in a guarded scientific facility and you mission is to break out and return home to Caesar, the leader of the apes.

Of course, getting to him isn't going to be easy, what sort of game would that be? No, you have to fight, climb, jump and shoot your way through various enemies to complete your goal. You can come together with other primates and "channel primate instincts" to survive.

Brendan Handler, SVP & GM, FoxNext VR Studio said: "VR has always held the promise of bringing together the cinematic storytelling of film and the deeply immersive interactivity of games. Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR takes this potential to the next level,"

"We set out to give the fan a lead role in this dark Planet of the Apes world – to feel the ape’s strength, power and movement as he fights his way to safety."

Crisis on the Planet of the Apes will be available from 3 April for £14.99.