Winter Olympics 2018 can be watched in VR thanks to Eurosport

Eurosport will be broadcasting more than 50 hours of the forthcoming PeongChang Winter Olympics in virtual reality, for those with mobile VR headsets.

It's the biggest undertaking by any broadcaster at a sporting event and covers a wide range of sports at the Games.

From 9 February, you will be able to watch 360-degree live footage of the opening ceremony. There will then be live VR coverage on every day until 25 February, with sports such as alpine skiing, snowboarding, figure skating and ice hockey available to be viewed.

The closing ceremony, also on 25 February, will end the broadcasts.

The streams will be found on a dedicated Winter Olympics Eurosport VR app for iOS or Android. It will be available to viewers across Europe, apart from those in Germany and Italy.

The application will hit app stores on 1 February and be priced at €0.99 in Europe. You will also be able to download it from the respective app stores for Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream and Windows Mixed Reality.

Eurosport is the official broadcaster of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in the UK. It will also broadcast live action from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. It is not yet known whether they will also play host to VR coverage.