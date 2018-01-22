  1. Home
    2. >
  2. AR & VR
    3. >
  3. AR & VR news

Huge sale! All these Windows Mixed Reality headsets are 50% off

|
Pocket-lint Huge sale! All these Windows Mixed Reality headsets are 50% off

- Buy them now on Amazon (US)

If you've been waiting to buy a Windows Mixed Reality headset, now is the time to do it, as many of them are on sale.

Microsoft launched its Windows Mixed Reality platform last autumn, with headsets from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. They have front-mounted cameras in order to serve up either real world objects in your virtual world or virtual objects in the real world. Anyway, Amazon has now discounted several of these new headsets.

As spotted by Road to VR, you can now get the Acer Windows Mixed Reality headset with controllers for $218.99, down from $399. That's a 45-per cent discount. The Lenovo Explorer with controllers has also been reduced from $399 to $245.99. Amazingly, the Dell Visor with controllers has been given a 52-per cent discount.

You can get that kit for $219.95, rather than the usual $449 price. And finally, the HP Windows Mixed Reality headset with controllers costs $239, down from $449. That's a 47-per cent savings. In other words, most of these headsets are now half off on Amazon in the US. Unfortunately, their sale prices are not live in the UK.

If you shop on Amazon (UK), you can only get HP's headset on sale:

It doesn't look like Samsung’s Windows Mixed Reality headset isn’t part of Amazon’s US sale. Still, it's worth picking up one of these other Windows Mixed Reality headsets, as they're massively reduced and all include the motion controllers.

Check out Pocket-lint's Windows Mixed Reality guide if you want to know more about Microsoft's new platform. 

PopularIn AR & VR
Best HTC Vive accessories: Upgrade and enhance your VR experiences with these gadgets
VR hasn't taken off as we'd hoped but give it time, says Rebellion's Jason Kingsley
Oculus Go standalone VR headset: Price, specifications and everything you need to know
Oculus Go now available in UK and European stores, standalone mobile VR for £199
Xbox shelves Xbox One X VR and Mixed Reality plans
Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset to use Qualcomm's XR1 VR chip
Comments