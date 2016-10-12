You can try Sony PlayStation VR inside a giant headset

Sony's virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR, launches tomorrow, 13 October, and to celebrate a giant version has landed in London.

Sited at Kings Cross station, the massive PSVR doubles as a demo room, where you can try out the regular-sized headset for yourself.

Demonstrations inside the giant headset are running until 16 October, so pop along to the station and have a go.

The PlayStation VR (reviewed here) will be shipped to those who pre-ordered from tomorrow and stores in the UK promise that there will be stock to buy on day one. In addition, there is plenty of support for the device in terms of games and apps, with more than 30 titles available immediately and plenty of others being released over the next few weeks and months.

The headset requires a PlayStation 4, PS4 Slim or the forthcoming PS4 Pro and a PlayStation Camera to work, but all experiences and games can be played using a conventional DualShock 4 controller (or the new model).

To enhance many of them though, you might also consider purchasing a couple of PlayStation Move controllers, which you can get for £70 a pair.

The PlayStation VR headset retails for £349 and the PlayStation Camera, which has been newly remodelled, costs £45.

If you have an existing PlayStation Camera with your PS4 and PlayStation Move controllers left over from the PS3 days, those will all work too.