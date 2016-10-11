IMAX will launch a new VR centre at the Odeon in Manchester

IMAX has announced it will be installing its first European virtual reality experience centre at the Odeon Printworks in Manchester. The VR centre should open before the end of the year and will offer visitors a chance to try virtual reality by viewing immersive, interactive content and games.

The company says it's in talks with Hollywood studios and gaming publishers to create exclusive content for its platform, which will be shown on a StarAB headset, made in collaboration between Acer and Starbreeze AB. IMAX is also working with Google to make a cinema-grade virtual reality camera to create bespoke content for virtual reality headsets.

The centre will sport a modular design that will feature several "pods" that you and your friends can bundle into and enjoy the experiences together.

IMAX is launching the first VR centre in Los Angeles as well as other test facilities in China, Japan, the US, Middle East and Western Europe in the next few months.

Paul Donovan, CEO of Odeon and UCI Cinemas Group said: "We're always looking for new ways to give our guests an even more immersive experience, so are very excited to be hosting Europe's first IMAX VR centre at Odeon Printworks".

"We have a longstanding close relationship with IMAX which creates unforgettable experiences in many of our cinemas across Europe. We're delighted to introduce and pilot awesome new technology which will delight our guests".