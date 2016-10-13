Sony PlayStation VR launch line-up: Every game listed and best PSVR games revealed

Usually, when a new gaming product launches there are only a handful of titles you can initially play. Apart from a brand new console, new platforms traditionally need to bed in properly before supporting games hit the market.

Not so the Sony PlayStation VR. It will be very well served over the next few months. Sony says that there will be more than 70 games and experiences available to play on PSVR before the end of January. Many of them are even available to download or buy on disc now.

So here's a bit of a lowdown on the PSVR so far, a few of our favourite games we've played already, and a complete list of every title you can get hold of in the forthcoming weeks and months.

Sony's PlayStation VR headset has been touted for the last three years, first as Project Morpheus and, since September 2015, as PSVR. It is a virtual reality headset that plugs into a PS4, PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro and works in conjunction with a separate PlayStation Camera, DualShock 4 and/or PlayStation Move controllers.

It features a 1080p OLED display, which serves 960 x 1080 pixel resolutions to each eye and is capable of presenting video at a refresh rate of 120Hz in order to reduce lag and keep action as smooth and nausea-free as possible.

It costs £349 for the headset, cables and a processor unit that connects the whole lot to your console and TV. The Camera and Move controllers need to be purchased separately.

If you wondering what you get in the box with your PSVR and, perhaps as importantly, what you don't, we revealed all in an unboxing feature. You do get a demo disc with the PSVR, but you will want to grab more games.

PSVR is home to all types of games: from driving games like DriveClub VR to thrillers like Golem.

There are also some apps, like Ethan Hawke's interactive narrative Invasion, and shorter experiences, like Tomb Raider: Blood Ties, all of which are included in the list of more than 70 titles below. Sony previously revealed what we can expect from these, by releasing their game trailers, which you can see here, though viewing them on a 2D screen doesn't do them justice.

Games cost up to £50 each, although there are different titles at different price points. PlayStation VR Worlds, for example, can be bought from Amazon.co.uk for £24.

Games can come on either disc or downloaded from the PlayStation Store.

We've only tested a fraction of the ones available or coming in the launch window so there are likely to be many very good games that we haven't got round to yet, but here are a few of our favourites so far. They are mainly based on playtime we've had during trade shows and the like.

You get to don the Batsuit and investigate a mystery as the Bat himself. The game has been developed by the same team as the Arkham trilogy, so adheres to a particularly high standard.

However, it has to dispense with much of the open world and travelling/action aspects of the console games in order to ensure you keep your lunch down. Instead, it presents you with several chapters of a storyline, each represented by mini-games and adventure challenges.

Just the VR journey down to the Batcave is enough to make this an essential purchase in our opinion.

Rebellion remakes one of the first ever VR games in Battlezone. The original 1980 arcade machine had a set visor that you leaned into in order to play the 3D wire-frame shooter, so it could almost be seen as the forerunner to headsets such as PlayStation VR.

The new version obviously ups the ante considerably, with players placed inside a massive tank and arenas available to slide around and tackle all manner of opponents.

It's the controls that make it extra special for us, with clever use of the thumbsticks meaning you soon forget you're holding a gamepad and become totally immersed.

We played Driveclub VR using a full racing seat and steering wheel at Paris Games Week at the tail end of 2015 and it blew us away. Racing games are beautifully suited to virtual reality.

You get to look around the car and at your opponents for starters. That's an important aspect that changes the way you drive in a game completely. We found ourselves trying to avoid other vehicles in a race - something we don't usually do in games - and cornering was made more easy through the natural response of looking into the apex first.

We've put many hours into EVE: Valkyrie on the Oculus Rift and while the PS4 isn't quite as adept at rendering the graphics as a duper high end PC, it only takes a few minutes until you're so absorbed that you don't notice graphical fidelity at all.

Space simulation games work so well in VR because you are stationed in a craft, which you can see around you, so your mind doesn't freak out during movement. EVE: Valkyrie also has more depth and missions than most, so it's one of the best experiences out there.

Here is the entire list of first- and third-party games and apps that Sony has announced as coming in the first few months of release. Most are available now, but we've specified if not.