What's creepier than Stranger Things? Stranger Things in VR! Watch it here

Netflix Originals show Stranger Things has been critically revered since its debut in July. The creepy thriller series has become the most talked about thing in the Pocket-lint office and, if Twitter is any indication, pretty much everywhere else too.

It's also one of the shows on Netflix that's available in 4K, so can be viewed in Ultra HD on compatible TVs and devices, including the Nvidia Shield Android TV box and the new Xbox One S.

There's another way to watch it too - at least, one specially made part. Netflix has created a spooky teaser for the show in 360-degree video, so you can visit one of the scenes from Stranger Things through a virtual reality headset.

The immersive clip is best viewed through a VR device, but can also be viewed online, with your mouse doing the scrolling. It lasts for around two minutes and sets the tone superbly for the show. Be warned though, it's not for those with a nervous disposition.

Stranger Things is now available to watch on Netflix in the US and UK. There are eight episodes in season one, all of which are available on the platform now.

It is based in the 80s and Winona Ryder leads a stellar cast.

