Dlodlo V One: Is VR about to get fashionable?

Dlodlo might not be a company that's easy to spell correctly, or pronounce, but it is one that is doing its best to make virtual reality fashionable.

Let's face it, the current VR options aren't exactly the prettiest. The likes of HTC Vive and Oculus are both big headsets involving various other gear and even if you wanted to, you couldn't just pop them on and go for a stroll watching VR down the street.

Then you have the other side of the VR coin with Samsung's Gear VR, Google Cardboard and other smartphone-powered headsets, which would allow you to do this, but again, they aren't small, nor particularly fashionable looking.

Chinese company Dlodlo on the other hand, is hoping to solve all your VR problems. Or at least the one that stops you being able to experience virtual reality in the park, without looking like an idiot. It's V One portable VR glasses look like a pair of sunnies and they come complete with what the company calls a D Box for touch control and the DLOS VR ROM operating system.

The V One glasses are just 16mm thin and weigh 78g. The 2K display offers a 1600ppi and a 100-degree field of view and the company claims the 10ms latency display solves vestibular vertigo. The D Box features a quad-core 64-bit CPU and a double cluster 64-bit GPU on board, powered by the custom OS called DLOS VR ROM, which is based on Android Lollipop. This device can be smartphone and PC powered.

Dlodlo announced the V One portable glasses would be released before the end of 2016 at an event in New York. The company's co-founder and VP wouldn't detail a price at the IFA Global Press Conference, but he did say the NY event would take place towards the middle of the year.