Colour 3D holograms are real and you don’t need HoloLens to see them

Microsoft has been extolling the benefits of holograms for more than a year now, claiming that it's HoloLens augmented reality headset is the best way to bring 3D computer generated objects into your world.

But there's another way in development too. And for this implementation you won't need to wear a clunky visor or headset.

A team from the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute in South Korea has created a technology to display, what it calls, the "world's first colour 3D hologram".

Sited in a table, the technology beams a three-dimensional, 3-inch, animated representation of a Rubik's Cube. It can be viewed from 360-degrees - appearing as if floating in the air.

The project by the ETRI was created in collaboration with 16 other tech companies, including LG and the Kyungpook National Universirty in Korea. It uses light diffraction to create the image, while interference between the light beams create the colours.

The research team is now working on minimising the technology used, while improving the quality of the holographic image and increasing its visible size. It is also working on a technology that could potentially send and receive holograms over 5G communications tech.

"We are currently working on research and development with a goal of implementing 10-inch Holo TV by 2021," said the head of the ERTI Digital Holography Institute, Choo Hyun Gon.