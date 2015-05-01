Strap on the Hulkbuster Iron Man armour from Avengers: Age of Ultron in AR at IMAX cinemas

As if going to see Avengers: Age of Ultron at IMAX wasn't enough, now you can experience the Hulkbuster Iron Man armour in augmented reality too.

The Hulkbuster armour, spoiler alert, is used by Tony Stark AKA Iron Man to take on the Hulk. It's essentially a giant version of the Iron Man armour that he's able to call in and strap on as a last-ditch attempt to control an out of control Hulk.

People going to certain IMAX cinemas are able to step into the virtual armour using a KinectV2 camera. The result is an augmented reality version of you donning the legendary armour.

The experience is free but will only run for a month. If you want to give it a try you'll need to visit one of the cinemas set up with the kit. These include: Showcase Bluewater, Odeon Manchester Printworks, Odeon Metrocentre Gateshead, Odeon Milton Keynes, Cineworld Sheffield and Cineworld Crawley.

The Hulkbuster experience will run on a first come first served basis so be sure to get in quick. There isn't a booking system so arriving right before an Avengers: Age of Ultron screening is about to start probably isn't your best bet at getting a place.

