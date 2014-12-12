Zeiss VR One headset works with both iPhone and Android
Optics specialist Zeiss has announced its own virtual reality headset that will convert an iPhone or Android device into an immersive 3D experience.
The Zeiss VR One is very similar to Samsung's Gear VR headset except in this case it isn't limited to only work with Samsung. The VR One features a tray which can either hold an iPhone 6 or a Samsung Galaxy S5. The company says more trays for various types of handsets will be made available in the future.
Since the headset itself is essentially lenses which allow users to look at the phone screen close up it makes sense for a specialist like Zeiss to make its own.
The VR One will work with any app that is made for VR headsets, delivering two images so that each eye is separate allowing for a 3D experience. There will also be a software development kit to help encourage future apps that work with the headset. Currently Firefox is looking at virtual offerings as well as supermarkets working on virtual shopping. And of course watching movies in 3D is another great way to use the headset.
The Zeiss VR One is available now for £99.
