  Epson Moverio BT-200 AR smart specs take on Google Glass at its own game

Epson has unveiled a set of augmented reality smart glasses that offer a digitally enhanced view of the real world. The Moverio BT-200 glasses feature a front-facing camera, GPS system, compass and accelerometer, so they can sense the world around the wearer and use that information for compatible Android applications.

Not only are they see-through, the binocular glasses are also able to project content over the viewer's entire field of vision, so it is possible to watch 2D and 3D movies on a screen with the perceived size of 320-inches (960 x 540). Integrated Dolby Digital Plus sound is available too, and Android apps can be downloaded through the Moverio Apps Market to the 8GB of internal memory.

That storage space can be expanded through a microSD card up to 32GB in size, and Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity means you can link the spectacles to a smartphone. You can even stream content thanks to DLNA and Miracast support.

A joined multi-touch trackpad helps you navigate through the device and it is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM. Battery life lasts up to six hours of use and the device runs on Android 4.0.4.

The Epson Moverio BT-200 glasses will be available from May 2014 for 699 euros (around £580).