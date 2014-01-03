  Vuzix V720 video headphones combo puts a 720p 3D screen on your face

Vuzix has just won a 2014 CES Innovation Award for its new V720 video headphones. This gorgeous looking headset offers headphone sound while plonking two screens at 720p right in front of your eyes.

The dual screens are housed in a visor that lets you impersonate Star Trek's Geordi La Forge while enjoying dual screen output for 3D video. The Oculus Rift was recently upgraded to 720p HD which, at that close to your eyes, was very impressive.

READ: Oculus Rift HD and Eve: Valkyrie: Hands-on with the duo made for each other

The Vuzix V720 video headphones kit connects to PCs, phones, tablets, and game consoles meaning you can enjoy the immersive screen experience anywhere. Thanks to 3D HDMI output this could be a viable 3D television replacement option as well as a mobile screen system.

This is the sixteenth CES Innovation Award won by Vuzix including last year's Best of Innovation Award for the M100 Smart Glasses.

READ: Vuzix M100 Smart Glasses go on sale to the public today - beating Google Glass

The V720 certainly looks smaller and more mobile than Sony's HMZ-T3W visor offering. But while Sony's headset creates a virtual 750-inch screen from 20-metres away for £1300, Vuzix isn't clear on what its V720 TV equivalent is or how much it will cost.

We'll bring you more information and eyes-on time with the V720 from CES next week.

READ: Sony HMZ-T3W personal 3D viewer review