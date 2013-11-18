  Recon Instruments announces Recon Snow2 heads up display: 3 times faster and 35 per cent longer battery

Recon Instruments was one of the first companies to pioneer heads up displays - yes, even before Google. It’s often used in sports like snowboarding and skiing as the unit fits snugly inside goggles. Now it’s got a new Recon Snow2 HUD offering more power and life.

Recon Snow2 comes with a powerful dual-core processor for three times faster processing but still manages to extend battery life by 35 per cent over the previous generation. The Wi-Fi has been improved also to cover IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n.

The Recon Snow2, which fits inside Oakley, Smith, Scott, Uvex, Alpina, Briko and Zeal goggles to name a few, will allow you to feed in lots of different information to the heads up display. Performance stats include speed, vertical descent, jump airtime, navigations and distance thanks to built-in GPS and sensors. And battery is saved as the display turns on only when you look at it.

READ: Recon Jet integrates heads-up display with sports sunglasses, challenges Google Glass

Recon Snow2 also lets you track buddies so you can find them based on their phone locations. Get your text, call and social notifications on screen. There’s even a social platform to share and view achievements. You can view routes, check lifts that are open and closed, browse the weather and thanks to the open SDK the possible future applications are endless.

Recon Snow2 is available now as a stand alone unit for $400 (£248).