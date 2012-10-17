Budweiser and AR firm Aurasma allow you to drink beer from the FA Cup... of sorts

Budweiser has once again partnered with augmented reality specialist Aurasma to create an interesting way for smartphone owners to engage with the FA Cup. The headline sponsor of the English footy tournament has made one of many fans' dreams come true, by giving them the opportunity to drink from the iconic trophy.

All they need is an Android or iOS device laden with the dedicated Budweiser Man of the Match app, which is available now on Apple's App Store and Google Play. The application, when pointed at one of the limited edition 568ml or 400ml cans of Bud that hit stores today, will turn that can into a 3D model of the FA Cup itself through the magic of AR and pixie dust, er, probably.

It's not the last AR initiative we'll see from Budweiser this year, as the technology is seeing a wider use by all manner of brands - including Wonderbra, which is still running its campaign to strip model Adriana Cernanova down to her undercrackers.

"Budweiser has quickly emerged as a brand innovator in augmented reality, pioneering its use across its FA Cup activity to boost fan engagement," said Matt Mills, global head of partnerships at Aurasma.

"Using Aurasma’s image recognition technology, Budweiser has become the first brand in the UK to embed augmented content on to a beer can, making it a collector’s item for adult football fans up and down the country."