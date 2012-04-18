  Oakley has been working on AR glasses since 1997

“As an organisation, we’ve been chasing this beast since 1997.”

That's Colin Baden, Oakley CEO, telling Bloomberg in a recent interview that the new Google Project Glass augmented reality glasses are nothing new.

The company, which has dabbled with tech glasses before in the guise of the Oakley Thump range of MP3 player sunglasses, says that it has no plans at the moment to release AR glasses, but confesses that the market is "ripe" for them.

“Ultimately, everything happens through your eyes, and the closer we can bring it to your eyes, the quicker the consumer is going to adopt the platform," added Baden in the interview.

However rather than have you walking down the street looking to see what the weather was like, Baden says in the interview that the initial focus is more than likely to be sports related.

“Obviously, you can think of many applications in the competitive field of sports,” Baden told Bloomberg. “That’s the halo point of where we would begin, but certainly you can transcend that into a variety of other applications.”

That should tie in nicely with the company's range of sports glasses, especially its snowboarding offering that could theoretically help you plot the perfect course down the mountain.