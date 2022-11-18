(Pocket-lint) - If you're a VR fan or want to break into virtual reality gaming, then you might have been waiting for a deal on the Meta Quest 2.

The Black Friday deals are already in full swing and though Quest 2 pricing recently went up, it's now dropped a touch and includes two games. Purchase now and you'll get both Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 thrown in.

During the sale period, the Meta Quest 2 is available with these two games at these prices:

This makes the pricing much more palatable, especially when you consider the value of the two games that are being thrown in. Resident Evil 4 is currently £29.99/$29.99 and Beat Saber is £22.99/$22.99, so it's quite a bargain.

You can use the links above to buy the Quest 2 directly from Meta, but the company also says it's available when purchasing from a variety of other places including:

"Amazon (US, Canada, EMEA), Best Buy (US, Canada), GameStop (US), Target (US), and Walmart (US, Canada), as well as participating retailers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK."

Writing by Adrian Willings.