Upcoming Oculus Quest and Quest 2 games: VR experiences to watch out for

There are numerous VR experiences coming in the next few months. Fantastic games to add to the collection of already awesome games available on the platform. So ready your wishlist, because we're about to take you on an exciting journey of future content.

SWARM is a fast-paced arcade-style shoot that employs a "Smooth Grappling System" to let players swing about the map while blasting enemies from the skies. Greensky Games it's gone the extra mile to avoid motion sickness with this design and has crafted a heart-pumping action-packed game that you'll love.

Cell-shaded visuals, 25 levels to play and global leaderboards should help keep things interesting. You'll also have the ability to slow down time, dodge enemy fire and generally feel like Spiderman.

Game type: Horror

Publisher: Fast Travel Games

Enjoy a bit more horror in your VR games? Then Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife may be the one for you. You play a wraith - suspended between death and the land of the living. While spending your time trying to find out the truth of how you died when exploring a mysterious mansion. Find out more about this one here.

Game type: MMORPG

Publisher: Oculus

Zennith: The Last City is a VR based MMORPG in the early stages of development but still looks to be full of promise. It has customisable characters, with special powers and a procedural quest system or the ability to choose your own adventure. There's also the promise of an expansive world to explore and plenty of mini-games to keep you interested as well.

Game type: Shooter

Publisher: XR Games

Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever is a new VR shooter that is apparently inspired by the light gun games of yesteryear. It throws you into the world of Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock and sees you blasting zombies as fast as you can. You'll be rewarded for speed, accuracy and kills, so expect plenty of high-speed zombie killing thrills.

Game type: Four-player co-op

Publisher: Vertigo Games

From the team that bought us the awesome Arizona Sunshine cones a new game that promises "epic" VR action with four-player co-op goodness. Playing this one, you'll be thrust into a post-apocalyptic world full of mutated, deformed and dangerous undead as well as a slew of bosses to deal with as well.

Game type: Action/shooter

Publisher: Rebellion

We've long been fans of the Sniper Elite games and when word came that there was going to be a new outing in VR we were curious how that would work and what it would look like. If the trailer is anything to go by, it's going to be absolutely superb. Not only will you be sneaking about with silenced pistols but also sniping and dual-wielding too. Taking out Nazi enemies with supreme accuracy and satisfying trigger action too.

Game type: Action/shooter

Publisher: Cloudhead games

Pistol Whip is already a solid favourite on the Oculus Quest and now there's a new game coming with a really interesting vibe. Pistol Whip: 2089 is a rhythm-shooter with a gritty sci-fi action vibe and robots to battle. So it's basically the fight against the Terminators, only in VR and with funky visuals.

Game type: Survival adventure

Publisher: 17-BIT

Song in the Smoke is a survival adventure game that will throw players into a prehistoric world full of strange beasts. Playing this one, you'll be doing all the usual crafting, foraging and fighting for survival, only in VR.

But the developers say it's much more than that:

"With Song in the Smoke, we dove even deeper into unknown territory: a VR survival adventure, with all new rules, in a completely new medium. Song in the Smoke is unlike anything we’ve done before, and it’s our most ambitious title yet. The experience is so completely immersive and engaging, the forest is alive all around you in the extra dimension provided by VR. We’re thrilled to be offering an intense adventure that couldn’t be captured in any other way."

Game type: VR mystery

Publisher: Numinous Games

Area Man Lives is a VR game with a very hands-on vibe. You'll be poking and prodding the world in all manner of ways and interacting with it using your voice too.

"AREA MAN LIVES is a quirky VR game that mixes a comic book world with an over-the-top radio drama. Using your own voice to talk to characters and your high-tech monkey gloves interact with the world, you begin to piece together what’s happening in this decidedly odd town on the Oregon coast. As you live inside a classic radio drama, talk to its invisible characters and interact with the environments the story paints in your mind, you’ll start to notice how your actions inside the station impact your listening audience."

Game type: Action shooter

Publisher: Triangle Factory

Hyper Dash is a colourful, fast-paced, team-based shooter. This game is promising the ability to dash and sprint your way around the map and even to use a mini railway too. There are various game modes and the ability to play offline against bots or online with dedicated servers.

Game type: Action adventure

Publisher: Happy Giant

Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual is a VR adventure game featuring the classic dog and cat duo. It's being developed by Happy Giant and even features several developers that worked on the original Sam & Max: Hit the Road by LucasArts in 1992.

"The upcoming VR action-adventure game features the bewilderingly durable comic book duo in either their fourth, seventh, or twentieth video game outing (depending on how you’re counting). After decades of rescuing bigfoots, playing games of high-stakes poker against B-List celebrities, and preserving reality from cosmic nogoodniks, the world-renowned dog and rabbity thing are on a recruitment drive to fatten up the ranks of the Freelance Police… and they’ve come to you for help! Dive head first into the funky world of virtual reality as Sam and Max push you through their mostly-relevant gauntlet of training courses designed to test your mettle and break your brain… and watch out for the hidden menace lurking in the training grounds that may spell doom for us all!"

Ubisoft has already dabbled in a few VR games in recent times, with Star Trek Bridge Crew being another solid favourite of ours. Now the company is planning on bringing two of it's biggest franchises to VR as well. Both Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell are getting the VR treatment at some point soon.

