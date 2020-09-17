Upcoming Oculus Quest and Quest 2 games: VR experiences to watch out for

(Pocket-lint) - Looking for an excuse to buy an Oculus Quest 2? Or just wondering what games will be available to play? Then you've come to the right place.

There are numerous VR experiences coming in the next few months. Fantastic games to add to the collection of already awesome games available on the platform. So ready your wishlist, because we're about to take you on an exciting journey of future content.

Game type: Adventure

Publisher: Oculus Studios

Jurrasic World Aftermath is pitch as a suspenseful survival game. A weirdly beautiful cell-shaded game where you find yourself trapped inside a dangerous research facility. Puzzle-solving, exploration and survival is the name of the game here. With deadly Velociraptors stalking you at every turn.

Game type: Battle Royale

Publisher: BigBox VR

If you love battle royale games and think what they're really missing is a VR element, then Population One might be the game for you.

This game promises to deliver "unparalleled vertical freedom and mobility" with a vertical combat system where you can climb anything in the virtual world and fly through the map too. Hopefully, you don't have vertigo issues!

Game type: FPS

Publisher: Respawn/Electronic Arts

It feels like a long time since we've seen a Medal of Honor game, nevermind a World War II one. Now we're salivating over a new outing which will see players thrust in the virtual shoes of an OSS agent dropped into war-torn Europe.

You'll be taking part in various missions including efforts to sabotage Nazi bases, assist the French Resistance and generally making a menace of yourself. We can't wait.

Game type: Action Adventure

Publisher: PixelToys

An action-adventure game set in the Warhammer 40K universe? Battle Sister is set to be an action-packed VR shooter that Warhammer founds are bound to enjoy.

Donning your Quest headset you'll take on the role of Sister Ophelia, who has lost her twin sister and is on a mission to find her again.

Game type: Zombie action-adventure

Publisher: Skydance Interactive

This game is one of our favourite Oculus Rift games and it's great to see that it's coming to Quest too. An atmospheric zombie game where it's not just about shooting zombies, but scavenging and surviving in the world too.

Expect tense looting and plenty of frights too.

Game type: Action/shooter

Publisher: Rebellion

We've long been fans of the Sniper Elite games and when word came that there was going to be a new outing in VR we were curious how that would work and what it would look like. If the trailer is anything to go by, it's going to be absolutely superb. Not only will you be sneaking about with silenced pistols but also sniping and dual-wielding too. Taking out Nazi enemies with supreme accuracy and satisfying trigger action too.

Game type: Action/shooter

Publisher: Cloudhead games

Pistol Whip is already a solid favourite on the Oculus Quest and now there's a new game coming with a really interesting vibe. Pistol Whip: 2089 is a rhythm-shooter with a gritty sci-fi action vibe and robots to battle. So it's basically the fight against the Terminators, only in VR and with funky visuals.

Game type: Action/shooter

Publisher: ILMxLAB

A new Star Wars game is coming and it's from the same team behind the Vader Immortal games. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is said to feature all your favourite characters including C-3PO, R2-D2 and Yoda with plenty of action too.

Game type: Sport/Exploration

Publisher: Crytek

Another sequel to another awesome Quest game. The Climb 2 lets you climb (up mountains and such) great heights from the comfort of your home. Staggering views and surprisingly tricky adventure awaits. If you've ever wanted to go mountain climbing, but didn't like the idea of plummeting to your death, then this is the one for you.

Ubisoft has already dabbled in a few VR games in recent times, with Star Trek Bridge Crew being another solid favourite of ours. Now the company is planning on bringing two of it's biggest franchises to VR as well. Both Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell are getting the VR treatment at some point soon.

