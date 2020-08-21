(Pocket-lint) - So, you've decided to buy an Oculus Quest all-in-one headset and plunge into the mystical world of virtual reality. Now you're wondering which games to buy and what the best ones are to make the most of the headset.

Well, the good news is you'll find plenty of diversity within the Oculus Quest's voluminous library of games – whether you like shoot-em-ups, puzzle games, rhythm-action games, action-adventures or sports games that offer something akin to a workout, it contains plenty to suit your tastes.

That said, there's a lot of games to choose from, so we're here to make your life easier by rounding up some of our favourite games for the wire-free VR headset that are well worth trying out.

With its stylised concrete and glass settings, and its red, glassy enemies, Superhot VR has an utterly distinctive look. Which matches its equally inimitable gameplay.

Nominally a first-person shooter, in reality, it feels incredibly tactical, thanks to a game mechanic which slows down time – essentially, the enemies are stationary until you move, and the faster you move, the faster they do. So, you end up moving as if performing tai chi, keeping things slow and steady at times before speeding up, while grabbing guns and objects in mid-air and even throwing them to yourself for later use. Original, tactical and thrilling.

Beat Saber may be pretty simple, but it's utterly addictive and superbly satisfying to play, which is one of the reasons it's one of the most popular Oculus games to play both on Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest.

Beat Saber is a rhythm-action game, so to keep it flowing, you must hit incoming blocks at the right moment, since they come at you in patterned waves. Easy to grasp, fantastical to behold thanks to futuristic, neon-style visuals, blessed with a top-notch soundtrack and fabulously good fun.

As VR games go, Job Simulator may be somewhat venerable – but it's also a classic. On paper, it doesn't exactly sound wild: as the name suggests, it's a physics-based simulator which lets you sample various forms of employment, including as a chef, an office skivvy, in a convenience store and more.

As you may have guessed, it's not exactly serious – to be precise, it's absolutely hilarious. And quite cathartic, especially if you've ever dreamed of throwing a virtual stapler at your real-life boss or creating an unholy mess in the kitchen.

This super action game enables you to go pistol-first through a bunch of scenes such as bank heists and android uprisings where you have total freedom to get through it using whatever means possible.

It's a super use for the Quest controllers – you can shoot, dodge and more, all as you see fit. The game has a pulse-pounding soundtrack from various EDM artists. You can also challenge your skill with your friends and play against others for positions on the world leaderboards.

Space Pirate Trainer was one of our favourite games on the Oculus Rift, so we were pleased to see it available on the Oculus Quest too. If you're confused by the name, just imagine you're a pirate in training and that training involves shooting waves of dangerous robots in space.

In principle, its gameplay is just like those early arcade-shooters: it sends waves of bots at you, which you must shoot down while dodging incoming fire or deflecting it with a shield. Simple enough, but surprisingly tactical, and rollicking good fun.

If you've ever fancied having a go at boxing without running the risk of any form of injury, then Creed: Rise to Glory should fit the bill magnificently.

It isn't the only boxing game for the Oculus Quest, but it is the best, boasting various licences for the Rocky and Creed franchises, plus a story mode which sees you work your way up the professional boxing ladder. And it has a great multiplayer element which lets you box human opposition. Great fun and it will help with your fitness as it's absolutely exhausting when played with determination and Rocky-style grit.

Moss simply oozes quality. It's a third-person puzzle-platform game built on a strong narrative, with a storybook vibe. In it, you embark on an adventure with an anthropomorphised mouse called Quill, in which you and she must collaborate to solve mostly environmental puzzles while taking on enemies in a classic hack-n-slash manner.

With its pitch-perfect, enchanting storyline, interesting characters and Oculus Quest-specific downloadable content that extends its storyline, it's one of those games you'll want to play through a number of times.

Arizona Sunshine is another utter classic and a solid VR favourite of ours that's made it over onto Quest too. The game is a tongue-in-cheek zombie game that takes place in the barren landscapes of a post-apocalyptic America.

It features large environments to explore, 25 different weapons to unload at the zombie horde and the ability to play cooperatively with friends too. If you enjoy it, there's also follow-up content in the form of Dead Man DLC to add even more playtime.

Bridge Crew is another fantastic virtual reality game that was good enough to make it onto our list of the best Rift and Rift S games money can buy. Happily, it's also available to play on Oculus Quest as well.

If you've ever wanted to crew your own Federation vessel, then this is the game to get. It's also a co-op game, meaning you can team up with your pals and go out on numerous space adventures for fun and frolics across the universe.

If you're looking for a good workout while you game, then Knockout League is another sure fit hit. It's a bit more tongue-in-cheek than Creed: Rise to Glory and features some slapstick comedy styling as well as plenty of awesome characters.

Knockout League features fun gameplay along with the added bonus of calorie tracking so you can feel like you're being productive while you game as well.

Remember the days when Angry Birds was all we played? Using a variety of birds to smash down various piggy constructions and take the fight to them? Now Angry Birds has been reimagined for VR and it's fantastic. The flat 2D world has now been transformed into a much more immersive experience.

Over 75 levels are available where you can choose where you fire your slingshot and aim for the best scores.

Looking for something a little more laid back? Something to inspire your creative side? Tilt Brush is just the thing you need. It's essentially a virtual reality painting game where you can fill the world around you with colours and shape until your heart is content.

We loved Trover Saves the Universe when we played it on the Oculus Rift S and it's now available to buy for Oculus Quest owners as well. It's very much an adult game, as you expect considering it's designed by the people behind Rick and Morty. It's also hilarious, rude, weird and wonderful.

Strap on your Quest and travel the universe with Trover, you won't regret it. Quest owners also get access to Important Cosmic Jobs area DLC with more content, comedy sketches and fun too.

FitXR is essentially a boxing game that takes place in virtual reality with a vibe similar to Beat Saber where you need to hit coloured objects as they fly through the air towards you. You also need to squad, lunge, punch and block to avoid or counter these objects. They come quickly and in a tiring way that burns calories and works up a sweat.

You're presented with a scoreboard and can even compete with other players who can be seen as avatars punching along in their own world. This obviously serves as motivation not only to beat your own best score, but to do better than the competition. Multiple workouts exist as standard and you can buy extra exercise plans as well as change the accompanying music to your preferred taste.

Being able to track your workout progress, calories burnt and more make FitXR interesting and enjoyable and certainly make it a more thrilling option to traditional home workouts. If you already own a Quest and want to feel productive while using it, then this is the game for you.

Writing by Adrian Willings.