(Pocket-lint) - We've been playing with the Oculus Rift for a couple of years now and in that time, the catalogue of available games and VR experiences has grown exponentially. Since these games are also compatible with the Oculus Rift S, and many will also work on the Oculus Quest using Oculus Link, there's a nice list of games to plough through, but where do you start? We're here to give you a helping hand.

If you're new to VR or just own an Oculus Rift or Rift S headset and want to know what game to pick up next, we've got you covered.

Type: Action/adventure

Action/adventure What makes it interesting? The fantastic wonder of Half-Life bought to life in VR

The fantastic wonder of Half-Life bought to life in VR Publisher : Valve

: Valve Developer: Valve

Valve See it on Steam

Half-Life: Alyx is a fantastic return to form for the Half-Life series. The brilliance of the Half-Life universe in virtual reality with all the puzzle, looting and lore you could want. There's a lot to be said for solving puzzles in virtual reality and for avoiding leaping head crabs while you loot your way through the game. A fantastically rich storyline and highly-polished gameplay make Half-Life: Alyx one of our very favourite VR games.

Type: Comedy action/adventure

Comedy action/adventure What makes it interesting? All the hilarity of Rick and Morty but in game form with plenty of swearing and chaos

All the hilarity of Rick and Morty but in game form with plenty of swearing and chaos Publisher : Squanch Games, Inc.

: Squanch Games, Inc. Developer: Squanch Games, Inc.

Squanch Games, Inc. See it on the Oculus Store/See it on Steam

Trover Saves the Universe is an action adventure game with plenty of adult theme. It's compatible with both standard desktop play and virtual reality using an Oculus Rift S headset. We've played it on PC and loved it, but in VR it's something special too.

As you might expect from a game that comes from the people behind Rick and Morty, it includes wild amounts of space-based weirdness, shocking language and plenty of shenanigans too. Trover Saves the Universe is one of the weirdest VR games you're likely to come across on the Oculus Rift S, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

We found this game to be a refreshing change from the norm. It's a fantastic game with plenty of daftness to enjoy and even more so in VR.

Type: Comedy action/adventure

Comedy action/adventure What makes it interesting? Bonkers visuals, weird characters and an indescribable vibe.

Bonkers visuals, weird characters and an indescribable vibe. Publisher : Squanch Games, Inc.

: Squanch Games, Inc. Developer: Crows, Crows Crows and Squanch Games, Inc.

Crows, Crows Crows and Squanch Games, Inc. See it on the Oculus Store/See it on Steam

Accounting+ was created in partnership with the team behind Rick and Morty and Trover Saves the Universe. As such, it's equally as mad and similarly fun too.

There's plenty of bonkers humour, weird and wonderful visuals and insane/unnecessarily vulgar happenings in Accounting+. The enjoyment of comes from working out what the heck is going on and just having the freedom to do weird stuff without having anyone judge you. Like what happens if you drink acid? Or stab the king and wear his innards as a VR helmet? There's only one way to find out.

Type: Action

Action What makes it interesting? Co-op action where you get to play as one of your favourite Marvel superheroes

Co-op action where you get to play as one of your favourite Marvel superheroes Publisher : Oculus

: Oculus Developer: Sanzaru

Sanzaru See it on the Oculus Store

If you're a Marvel fan, then this title should be immediately appealing. Whether you've dreamt of having Adamantium claws, green skin or a bullet-proof patriotic shield, Marvel Powers United lets you live out that fantasy.

Marvel Powers United VR is an online multiplayer game, where you team up with various other superheroes to complete set objectives while fighting off waves of enemies.

Play as Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Thor, Wolverine, Storm, Deadpool, Rocket Racoon, Starlord, Black Panther, Spiderman and more.

Playing online with friends or strangers is a total blast, but you can also play on your own too. How you play varies from character to character, which changes the game wonderfully each time you dive in. We had a blast with this one.

Type: Psychological atmospheric adventure

Psychological atmospheric adventure What makes it interesting? Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is a moving and thoroughly intriguing psychological game that's now VR compatible thanks to a free update.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is a moving and thoroughly intriguing psychological game that's now VR compatible thanks to a free update. Publisher : Ninja Theory

: Ninja Theory Developer: Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory See it on Steam

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is a dark and atmospheric journey into mental illness and psychosis. This game is set during the Viking age and sees the main protagonist (Senua) journeying into hell to save the soul of her beloved.

Developed by the team behind Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry this is a real corker of a game.

Better still, the original critically acclaimed game that released both on console and PC, has now been updated with a free VR workover.

In virtual reality, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is utterly immersive, disturbing and enthralling. This isn't just a bolt-on either - the entire game is playable in VR. It's also one of the most affordable Oculus Rift compatible games on our list.

Type: Racing Sim

Racing Sim What makes it interesting? Dirt Rally was one of our favourite racing sims and the second edition also includes VR support for the Oculus Rift and Rift S that puts you right in the driver's seat.

Dirt Rally was one of our favourite racing sims and the second edition also includes VR support for the Oculus Rift and Rift S that puts you right in the driver's seat. Publisher : Codemasters

: Codemasters Developer: Codemasters

Codemasters See it on Steam/Oculus Store

We've been big fans of Codemaster's Dirt games over the years. We also loved playing Dirt Rally in VR. Now Dirt Rally 2.0 has been updated with VR as well and it's fantastic.

It's not the only driving game with VR capabilities, Project Cars 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione and the original Dirt Rally are also options, but this is the newest and best in our mind.

Driving a fast car, in virtual reality, while having a co-pilot call out pace notes and being able to turn your head to look about while you drive is nothing but astounding.

The detail is fantastic, as you can even look down and see your feet moving on the pedals in sync with your in-game actions. Turn your head to see spectators or just observe the world rushing by as you tear up the track.

Warning though, if you suffer from VR motion sickness problems, this might not be the game for you.

Type: VR mystery adventure

VR mystery adventure What makes it interesting? An interesting storytelling mechanic that allows you to watch events unfold at any location in the game world at any time - with the ability to fast-forward, rewind and pause time on a whim.

An interesting storytelling mechanic that allows you to watch events unfold at any location in the game world at any time - with the ability to fast-forward, rewind and pause time on a whim. Publisher : Game Trust

: Game Trust Developer: Tequila Works

Tequila Works See it on Steam/Oculus Store

The Invisible Hours is one of the most interesting and unusual virtual reality games we've played. It's certainly a game like no other we've played. In fact, it's more like a voyeuristic story-telling adventure than a traditional game.

Donning your Oculus Rift and playing The Invisible Hours, you become an onlooker witnessing events as they unfold before you.

As a floating virtual head, you're able to explore your surroundings and move freely around the world. The highlight though, is being able to control time - pausing, fast-forwarding and rewinding time on your whim. This allows you to watch the story unfold from a multitude of different angles.

You can follow a single character for the entirety of the game or zip between different NPCs, watching their actions and how they change when they think no one is looking.

We found ourselves enthralled by this title and the God-like Omnipotent powers it gave us. Fascinating, intriguing and downright incredible.

Read the full review: The Invisible Hours review: A voyeuristic VR delight

Type: VR strategy game

VR strategy game What makes it interesting? Quirky graphics, quaint characters and an amusing take on turn-based strategy for VR.

Quirky graphics, quaint characters and an amusing take on turn-based strategy for VR. Publisher : Vertigo Games

: Vertigo Games Developer: Vertigo Games/Wolfdog Interactive

Vertigo Games/Wolfdog Interactive See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

Skyworld VR is another game that delivers unexpected virtual reality experiences. This is a traditional turn-based strategy game, but with a brilliantly thought out VR design.

The game drops you in a magical land full of demons, dragons and floating little kingdoms. These kingdoms sit on a spinnable circular flat-topped world in front of you. These realms need to be protected, defended or recaptured from the enemy hordes.

Your job is then to gather resources, build your army and battle your enemy for control of the region. Play against friends, other online players or just computer controlled AI.

We found Skyworld VR to be a refreshing change from the usual hectic VR experiences and, although slightly slower paced than other games, it's not one to be underestimated. Meticulous micromanagement is key to winning.

A lot of fun once you get the hang of it.

Read the full review: Skyworld VR review: Turn-based strategy fun in virtual reality

Type: VR open world simulation

VR open world simulation What makes it interesting? A virtual view of our world where you can literally go anywhere instantly

A virtual view of our world where you can literally go anywhere instantly Publisher : Google

: Google Developer: Google

Google See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

Ever fancied travelling the world without even leaving your living room? Now you can. Google Earth VR lets you go almost anywhere in the world in an instant.

Google Earth VR lets you search for specific locations or simply fly around the globe dropping down to Earth for a quick poke about. One minute you can be on top of the Empire State Building, the next standing beside the Pyramids of Giza or just outside your house.

Powered by Google's Street View cameras and travellers Photospheres, Google Earth VR gives you unprecedented access to the world without all the hassle of booking flights or ever actually packing a bag.

Read the full review: Google Earth VR review: Now with virtual reality Street View

Type: Historical recreation

Historical recreation What makes it interesting? A virtual view from the cramped confines of an Allied bomber during WW2

A virtual view from the cramped confines of an Allied bomber during WW2 Publisher : BBC

: BBC Developer: BBC

BBC Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

See the official site

For this free VR experience, the BBC has recreated a Lancaster bomber mission from 1943 where you can see the view from inside the cockpit. During the mission, a BBC reporter (Wynford Vaughan-Thomas) was onboard making audio recording of the happenings. This recording was used to give a vision of what it was like.

Playing this, you get to watch as the events unfold. This includes watching as friendly and enemy planes get shot down, seeing enemy anti-aircraft fire and searchlights scan the skies for the bombers and more. It's a really moving and incredible experience, especially knowing that the crew of that plane have likely long since passed from this world. You can see the experience via a 360 video on YouTube but it's much more impressive in VR and it's free.

Type: Bullet-time shooter

Bullet-time shooter What makes it interesting? A brilliant and interesting take on bullet-time for VR that's thoroughly enjoyable

A brilliant and interesting take on bullet-time for VR that's thoroughly enjoyable Publisher : SUPERHOT Team

: SUPERHOT Team Developer: SUPERHOT Team

SUPERHOT Team See it on Steam/See Oculus Store

Superhot VR is a simply smashing gaming experience.

This game puts a fresh spin on the classic bullet time mechanic. Superhot VR pitches you against angry red men who are apparently made entirely of glass. These chaps are out for blood and you need to defend yourself from their vicious onslaught.

The twist is time is at a complete standstill until you to move. Swing your hands or move your head and time begins to move too. Of course, you need to move to look around and suss out the environment, so it takes times to adjust to this logic.

Superhot VR feels completely unnatural to play - confusing, amusing and extremely exhausting to boot. It's this unusual design though, that makes it so enjoyable.

We'd also highly recommend this one if you want to show off the joys of VR to your friends. The developers built a "party mode" just for such shenanigans.

Read the full review: Superhot VR review: Virtual reality's most frustratingly enjoyable game

Type: VR boxing sim

VR boxing sim What makes it interesting? This game is not only a great work out, but you also get to box with Rocky. What more could you want?

This game is not only a great work out, but you also get to box with Rocky. What more could you want? Publisher : Survios

: Survios Developer: Survios

Survios See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

Creed: Rise to Glory has knocked Knockout League off the top spot when it comes to our favourite VR boxing games.

This is a virtual reality boxing simulator from the Rocky universe. It's a fantastic game that's utterly exhausting and exhilarating to boot.

Popping on your headset and booting up Creed: Rise to Glory, you're thrown into a ring to box it out with a number of different opponents, as you fight your way to the top. Along the way, you also have the option to play a variety of training mini-games and compete against other real-world players for domination of the punching bag.

Inside the ring, victory is won by dodging, blocking and boxing your way to victory. The mechanics here are excellent and you're really free to play as you would fight in real life. As long as you can stand up to your opponent that is.

We found Creed: Rise to Glory even more physically taxing than Knockout League, which we really didn't think was possible. Tracking activity with a Fitbit while playing lead to some impressive heart rate results and good workouts. Who says you can't play and get fit at the same time?

Boxing to the famous tunes from the Rocky films is an utter thrill if nothing else.

For a more arcade style game check out: Knockout League review: Arcade-style VR boxing is a smash hit

Type: VR gladiator simulator

VR gladiator simulator What makes it interesting? Over-the-top gore and gladiatorial combat

Over-the-top gore and gladiatorial combat Publisher : Devolver Digital

: Devolver Digital Developer: Free lives

Free lives See it on Steam/See it on the Oculus store

GORN is pitched as a "ludicrously violent VR gladiator simulator" and we're certainly sure this isn't something you shouldn't let your kids play.

For blood-thirsty adults though, GORN is a hilarious romp. It's stuffed full of gruesome gore, hilarious battles and the silly weaponry, all of which result in a smashingly good time. Cartoon-like cel-shaded graphics, hilarious physics and a design that doesn't take itself too seriously only add to the amusement.

You do need plenty of space to play this one though as you'll be flailing your arms around wildly as you play.

GORN is packed full of content - with a multitude of different levels to play, weapons to mess around with and bosses to battle. This game is utterly exhausting, but a brilliant stress reliever and full of chortles too.

It's also affordable, so won't break the bank. We can't guarantee the same about valuables in your playroom.

Read the full review: GORN VR review: Hilarity and brutality abound

Type: Free to play action

Free to play action What makes it interesting? Loads of mini-games and adventures to be had in one neat (free) package

Loads of mini-games and adventures to be had in one neat (free) package Publisher : Valve

: Valve Developer: Valve

Valve See it on Steam

The Lab is one Valve's free demo software and was meant to show off the potential of the HTC Vive, but it's also compatible with the Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality Headsets. It's also free and thus in our mind is an essential title to download right from day one.

The Lab is a collection of mini-games, VR experiences and demos. Playing The Lab, you'll soon get a familiar feeling if you've ever played Portal or other Valve games.

There are a number of experiences to enjoy but we especially liked the Longbow game, where you have to fire arrows at a horde of Vikings who are trying to ransack your castle.

We heartily recommend The Lab to anyone who has just purchased an Oculus Rift wants to dip their toes into VR. It's a fantastically enjoyable starting point.

Type: VR space shooter

VR space shooter What makes it interesting? A great soundtrack and plenty of different guns for a wave-based shooter. This one has been regularly updated since launch too.

A great soundtrack and plenty of different guns for a wave-based shooter. This one has been regularly updated since launch too. Publisher : I-Illusions

: I-Illusions Developer: I-Illusions

I-Illusions See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

Space Pirate Trainer is an exhilarating virtual reality space-based shooter with a simple premise and a banging soundtrack.

You're dropped onto a platform in space with two pistols and waves of flying bots that need to be shot out of the starry sky.

A variety of weapon modes allow you to mix up your play styles, blasting away while ducking and dodging incoming fire.

With only three lives to play with that don't replenish between waves, you're always close to failure which makes Space Pirate Trainer as intense as it is enjoyable.

Space Pirate Trainer is one the cheapest games on our list, it's also one of the most exhilarating experiences on the Oculus Rift.

Read the full review: Space Pirate Trainer review: A fantastically exhausting VR shooting gallery

Type: VR action RPG

VR action RPG What makes it interesting? All the atmosphere of the Walking Dead but in virtual reality form.

All the atmosphere of the Walking Dead but in virtual reality form. Publisher : Skydance Interactive

: Skydance Interactive Developer: Skydance Interactive

Skydance Interactive Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam/See it on the Oculus Store

Don't worry, this isn't the Talking Dead. It is, instead, a brilliantly crafted and awesomely atmospheric zombie adventure in the Walking Dead universe. Scavenge, survive and enjoy.

We found this game to be incredibly tense - with a real pressure on careful looting as you search the post-apocalyptic world of New Orleans for essential gear while avoiding the lurking walkers.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners tries to remain true to the series with zombies needing to be brained in order to kill them. Headshots and stabbings are the only way, which makes it incredibly tough to survive.

Type: VR action horror

VR action horror What makes it interesting? A fantastic zombie shooter with oodles of atmosphere

A fantastic zombie shooter with oodles of atmosphere Publisher : XREAL Games

: XREAL Games Developer: XREAL Games

XREAL Games See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

Zombie games might be a bit cliché but they also work really well in virtual reality. Fighting off hordes of zombies is much more intense and immersive in VR than it is on any other platform.

Killing Floor: Incursion is likely the most atmospheric, well-crafted and enjoyable zombie shooter we've played in VR.

The game takes place in an eerie, foreboding and immersive zombie-filled world with a mass of weapons at your disposal.

Killing Floor: Incursion's mechanics make it easy to play and far less frustrating than some other VR shooters we've tinkered with.

Killing Floor: Incursion allows you to blast, bash and bludgeon zombies in a variety of satisfying ways. It also includes a wide range of enemies which make for an interesting bit of VR combat.

Campaign levels are varied and interesting too. Our favourite feature might be the ability to play in the game in co-op mode with a friend. Shooting and stabbing zombies is always much more satisfying you've got a buddy to watch your back.

Read the full review: Killing Floor Incursion review: A zombie-slaying VR adventure

Type: Open world VR adventure

Open world VR adventure What makes it interesting? Just when you thought Skyrim couldn't possibly get remade again, here it is in VR. It's surprisingly good like this too. And not cut down or belittled for VR either.

Just when you thought Skyrim couldn't possibly get remade again, here it is in VR. It's surprisingly good like this too. And not cut down or belittled for VR either. Publisher : Bethesda Softworks

: Bethesda Softworks Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim might be an old game now, but it was a highlight of its time. The most recent reboot of this game is a joyful VR version that allows you to replay the entire game with full-on first-person VR joy.

Skyrim VR manages to be a magnificent RPG romp - rekindling all the freedom, fun and frolics we remember from all those years ago.

This updated virtual reality version includes a number of controls options for that breathe new life into the game and make it a more immersive game to play.

Blocking, parrying, blasting spells or using Dragonborn shouts are so much more interesting in VR than they ever were before.

Surprisingly, we found it was easier to get lost in the Skyrim universe in virtual reality on the Oculus Rift than ever before. Time simply disappears while you adventure.

Hours and hours of content await in a wonderful world that's moddable too. The only downside is the tired feet you'll get from trudging across the lands.

Type: Action-adventure

Action-adventure What makes it interesting? Boneworks is one of the most interesting physics VR games you can play

Boneworks is one of the most interesting physics VR games you can play Publisher : Stress Level Zero

: Stress Level Zero Developer: Stress Level Zero

Stress Level Zero Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

Boneworks feels like an awesome mix between Portal and Half-life. It's an action-adventure game with a strong focus physics and that's where it shines. There's a lot of movement, puzzle solving and engagement with the world around you that makes Boneworks incredibly immersive and thoroughly enjoyable too.

Boneworks also warns gamers that it uses "advanced VR mechanics" and is recommended for experienced VR gamers.

Type: Indie puzzle game

Indie puzzle game What makes it interesting? A brilliant imaging of an escape room experience but in VR

A brilliant imaging of an escape room experience but in VR Publisher : Five Mind Creations

: Five Mind Creations Developer: Five Mind Creations

Five Mind Creations See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

We've often mused the idea of trying out an escape room experience, but never quite had the time to get stuck in.

EscapeVR: The Basement allows you to have that experience from the comfort of your own home though. As such, this game features a simple premise.

You're thrown into a virtual basement with one single goal - escape. First, you need to break out of a jail cell and we have to admit, we nearly gave up there as we struggled to fathom how to get the key to the lock using just a plate, cup and prison toilet.

But once you start solving puzzles it all becomes nicely satisfying and thoroughly enjoyable. A number of different objects lay scattered around the various tiny rooms you can gain access to. These need to be tested and analysed to see if they'll work on or with anything else.

Of course, many of the things you can interact with are simply red herrings designed to throw you off the scent. That didn't stop us trying daft thing though - like trying to pick a lock with a screwdriver or get into a room by throwing a bowling ball through a window.

EscapeVR: The Basement, is fairly short but it's also nice and cheap. There isn't much in the way replayability, but it is cracking fun and utterly satisfying when you finally uncover a solution to the various mini problems that lay within.

A bargain price certainly doesn't mean this one should be thrown in the bargain basement.

Type: Casual puzzle game

Casual puzzle game What makes it interesting? The classic Angry Birds reimagined in VR with 50 playable levels

The classic Angry Birds reimagined in VR with 50 playable levels Publisher : Resolution Games

: Resolution Games Developer: Resolution Games

Resolution Games See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

Angry Birds VR is well worth checking out if you're a fan of the original mobile game. This is a brilliant re-imaging of a classic physics puzzle with a virtual reality spin.

It's easy to pick up for any fan of the series as the controls are dead simple - hopefully as dead as those pesky pigs! Simply pop a bird in your catapult and fire them in the right direction.

We love this little VR experience as there's plenty of gaming fun to be had and simple things like being able to change your firing position adds a new 3D element to the game like we've never seen before. Over 50 levels of pig slaughtering fun await.

Type: Casual adventure

Casual adventure What makes it interesting? A thoroughly unusual and relaxing VR adventure experience with casual style.

A thoroughly unusual and relaxing VR adventure experience with casual style. Publisher : Rebellion

: Rebellion Developer: Dream Reality Interactive

Dream Reality Interactive See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

Arca's Path VR is very much a casual VR game. It's essentially a non-game and more of an experience than anything else, but an interesting one for sure.

Arca's Path VR is a hands-free, controller-free VR game. You use your head to get about in the world and make your way through the game.

An enchanting fairytale land awaits exploration with 25 levels to adventure around in. Colourful visuals graphics and a chilled out ambient soundtrack make Arca's Path VR a wonderfully different experience.

If you're looking for something unusual to try out, then this might well be it.

Type: VR stealth/action adventure

VR stealth/action adventure What makes it interesting? Portal style gameplay, quirky level design and a daft but thoroughly enjoyable premise.

Portal style gameplay, quirky level design and a daft but thoroughly enjoyable premise. Publisher : Neat Corporation

: Neat Corporation Developer: Neat Corporation

Neat Corporation See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

It's hard to put our finger on what Budget Cuts is exactly. It's essentially an action adventure game with a stealth spin. The twist is everyone in the world is a robot. It starts off like the Matrix, with a stranger warning you of impending danger and encouraging you to get out of the building, but before you know it you're stealthing through air vents and chopping down robot guards with throwing knives.

Budget Cuts has plenty of tongue in cheek humour to enjoy alongside a brilliant teleportation mechanic that reminds us ever-so-slightly of Portal. We love it.

Type: Space/Sci-Fi sim

Space/Sci-Fi sim What makes it interesting? You can captain your own Federation starship and engage your friends as crew

You can captain your own Federation starship and engage your friends as crew Publisher : Ubisoft

: Ubisoft Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

If you've ever wanted to crew your own Federation vessel, then it's time to rejoice as Star Trek: Bridge Crew is a wonderful VR experience from the Star Trek universe. This is also a co-op game, so you can make the bridge with all your buddies and go out on numerous space adventures that include everything you'd expect as well battles with the Borg. The game has been updated since it launched and there's even DLC to let you play in the Next Generation era. It's nerdtastic and we love it.

Writing by Adrian Willings. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.