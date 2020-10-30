(Pocket-lint) - If you've got yourself a virtual reality headset and are looking for a few frights to get your kicks this Halloween then look no further.

Tick or treating might be off the cards this year, but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun, even if you are stuck at home alone. There are a fair few horror games you can get stuck in to and some are even in the Steam sales. We're rounding up a few fun ones to try out.

Works on: Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and variants

See it on Steam

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice isn't your traditional horror game and it's also not a standalone VR game, meaning you can play it in the usual manner on your PC if you wish.

It supports VR though and it's one of the most moving, immersive and interesting games we've played in recent years. With a harrowing and powerful exploration of mental health explored through the eyes of Viking Warrior who's on a vision quest into hell.

Works on: Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest and variants

See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

Arizona Sunshine is one of our favourite VR zombie shooters. It's not terrifying, but it is a lot of fun. Even more so when played with friends.

It's available to play on most VR headsets now, including the Oculus Quest 2, meaning you can blast brain nommers while enjoying wireless freedom too.

Works on: Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest and WMR headsets

See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

Looking for something a bit more likely to give you a fright? Then this is the one for you. Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted is a collection of shocking experiences from FNAF with all your favourite killer animatronics only now in virtual reality.

Works on: Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest and WMR headsets

See it on Steam/See it on Oculus Store

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners tries to remain true to the series. Meaning dark and foreboding environments, with difficult to kill zombies who keen to be shot or stabbed in the brain in order to finish them.

Gathering resources while keeping a weapon handy to deal with such pests is a real pain and a thrill. The tension is high with this one. If you love survival games and slaying zombies, then Saints and Sinners is a winner.

Works on: Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and variants

See it on Steam

Dead Effect 2 is a zombie shooter with a difference. A sci-fi shooter set in space where you're blasting your way through the story, dual-wielding weapons and enjoying the various RPG elements.

We loved the RPG elements of this one and found it a whole lot of fun, with plenty of jump scares and thrills to be had.

Works on: Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and variants

See it on Steam

Half-Life: Alyx isn't technically a horror game, unless you have a fear of head crabs. It is, however, an awesomely atmospheric VR game set in the Half-Life universe and one we'd highly recommend.

Works on: Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and variants

See it on Steam

Emily Wants to Play puts you in a seemingly empty house, with boarded-up windows, half-packed boxes and a seriously creepy vibe. Start exploring and you're met with all sorts of eerie sights including dodgy looking clowns, noises that leap out behind you in the dark and more.

We'll happily admit that we couldn't play this game for long before we had to stop. It's really well done. Atmospheric, immersive and ever-so-terrifying.

Writing by Adrian Willings.