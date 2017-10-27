EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2017 nominees: Best Gaming/VR Device

The 14th annual Pocket-lint Gadget Awards are just a couple of weeks away, with this year celebrating 18 categories from best smartphone and best camera to best gaming/VR device and best car.

To be nominated within our Awards, all products and devices must have been reviewed by us in full over the last 12 months and as you can imagine, there are some fantastic contenders.

Every year in the run up to the Awards we produce a series of features, each of which dives a little deeper into the categories to give you the nominations for each and why they have been shortlisted. This feature focuses on the nominees for best gaming/VR device.

HTC Vive

We've played a lot with VR over the years - but nothing compares to Vive at its best. When Room Space is working and working well, it is a stunning experience without compare.

HTC Vive needs to be set free from constraints to make best use of its raison d'être. For us it means we either opt for a cheaper, less capable VR headset or move house. Although we have to admit that after some of the games we've played using Vive, the latter option is definitely appealing.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a work in progress. It already feels twice the machine when compared to the Wii U, both figuratively and literally. Being able to play the full version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild when on the bus, Tube or in a doctor's waiting room is a delight and probably enough to sell the console on its own.

When docked it does hold its own against rival machines too, albeit with a tiny fraction of the games library. At present, the Switch oozes potential rather than realising perfection. It is made all the more desirable by one of the best games releases in modern times, but finish the job Nintendo and your flame can burn as brightly as ever before.

Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift is the reason why Facebook bought the VR hardware company and it's easy to see why. The Rift is a comfortable, pleasant VR headset that is well supported in software terms and offers great potential. It is pricey – pricier still if you don't already own a PC capable of running it – but you are buying into something fresh and new.

Geeks like us adore it, but we'd advise a little caution if you're not. Look down at the shirt you're wearing: if it has Sonic the Hedgehog or a 1980s NES controller emblazoned across it, you'll go mad for a Rift; if not then maybe you should try a demo in a store near you before making a final decision.

Sony PS4 Pro

There is absolutely no doubt that the PlayStation 4 Pro is the best games console we've ever seen. Its graphical nous is unparalleled in the home machine market – only PC gamers can boast better – and developers are seemingly more than happy to support it.

We wouldn't imagine anyone without a capable 4K HDR TV will want to upgrade - you get very little extra benefit on a standard 1080p telly - but if you're really dedicated to your gaming, it might be worth updating your set anyway. And if you do, the PS4 Pro is the console to match it with.

Sony PlayStation VR

Setting up the PS VR was a troublesome project, but the pay-off at the end is a superb virtual reality experience - and an accessible one to many. Being a stronger and more robust headset ensures PS VR is less likely to be hidden away each time after use and it is also easier to pop onto your noggin each time you fancy a play.

The PS4 home screen pops-up immediately in the virtual space so you don't have to do all your navigating and nonsense before you even put it on. It just makes sense. The games could be better priced and we do still have doubts whether virtual reality itself is "the new 3D" and, therefore, at risk of a lack of home interest. But it is magical when done well, far more so than a 3D film, and if any device is likely to have a chance then it's PlayStation VR.

Xbox One S

There's no doubt in our minds that the Xbox One S is a much more capable machine than its predecessor. It is physically more attractive, comes jam packed with new features and offers a smoother, more responsive experience. Whether that will convince existing Xbox One owners to upgrade is debatable but for newcomers, it is an excellent games machine, capable of playing future titles with a wider colour gamut and better contrast than any existing console.

There is the spectre of Project Scorpio looming over it, which will prompt some to hold off an extra year or at least until more details of the beast emerge. But for now, the Xbox One S is the best console on the market bar none. It is also one of the best 4K Ultra HD media players, and that should be more than enough for most.

