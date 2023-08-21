We've seen a series of links about the Lenovo Legion Go in the last couple of weeks, and the tide doesn't look like it's been stemmed yet - Windows Report has obtained even more information about the gaming handheld.

This makes it one of the most thoroughly-leaked devices we can remember in a while, and the latest report is the most detailed yet, including another massive point of differentiation from its competitors.

While others like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally have to make do with portable gaming or docking to a display, it would seem that Lenovo is planning to launch a new set of augmented reality (AR) glasses alongside the Legion Go.

Whether these will be included with the device isn't confirmed, but the image above shows that they will clearly be compatible with it, opening up a whole new way to play your games through the Legion Go.

Given the device is slated to have an 8-inch display, it was already looking like a nice visual experience, but if it can indeed output a solid high-resolution virtual display to the AR glasses, that's a notable USP.

That said, it's also a slightly more niche element that might not translate to widespread interest - AR might be one of tech's frontiers, but it doesn't necessarily have system-selling buzz around it right now (unless you're Apple, perhaps).

Even if it's a little niche, though, it's still great to see more evidence that Lenovo is really going for it with the Legion Go, and making a genuine attempt to be all things to all PC gamers.

Windows Report / Lenovo

While we don't have specs for the device yet (and it still remains unconfirmed officially by Lenovo), it's already starting to shape up really nicely from what we do know, and compares favourably to the Steam Deck, for one.

AR glasses go onto a pile of other features that it's cribbed from successful devices - it looks like it'll have detachable controllers in the vein of the Nintendo Switch, a chunky design to accommodate a proper battery like the Steam Deck, and oodles of customisable controls, along with internal specs that we'd expect to at least match the ASUS ROG Ally.

That positions it as a real potential disruptor in the burgeoning PC gaming handheld market, but we're still in the dark on some really crucial elements (not the least of which are those unknown specs).

We don't know when Lenovo will be unveiling the Legion Go, let alone making it available to buy, and we don't know how much it'll cost - two variables that will have a massive say over whether it really breaks out and becomes successful, or is simply an interesting but not mainstream option.