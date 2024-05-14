Every smart home device company is thinking about how to set up their technology for future use, as nobody wants to create a device that is going to be useless in just a few months. Right now, the future of smart devices is utilizing Thread technology. Thread creates a network between your smart home devices, so they can talk to one another. It also eliminates the need for a hub, like most Zigbee-based devices, and makes each device act like a hub in its own right.

Another piece of technology that is prevalent in many smart home devices is Matter. Having devices with Matter protocol allows you to keep a hub from one manufacturer and connect to another device -- for example, a smart lock -- from a different manufacturer. These two protocols can work together as some devices run on Matter-over-Thread connectivity. One of these devices is the new Aqara Motion and Light Sensor P2. Originally announced back in 2022, it was finally made available earlier this year and features some upgrades from the P1. But the fact that it is a Matter-over-Thread device doesn't always work in its favor.

I recently gave the Motion and Light Sensor P2 a try for a while in my home and enjoyed some of what it had to offer. But, you need to have the right equipment to get the most out of it right now, which could cost you more money.

Aqara Motion and Light Sensor P2 Pros Wide range of view

Native Matter support

Thread protocol Cons Requires hub to work with Aqara app

$34 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

An ounce-for-ounce bang-for-your-buck

Having a number of smart devices will set you back a few bucks these days. Whether you're choosing a smart speaker, smart hub, or a smart TV, they cost a pretty penny more often than not. But something that won't break the bank is a light sensor, and the Motion and Light Sensor P2 is no exception. You can snag one for just $34, which is less than a Philips Hue or an Eve motion sensor. It's available strictly at Amazon right now -- even if you go to the Aqara website, the "Buy Now" link sends you straight there.

This can be placed almost anywhere in your home and moved with ease. It weighs just over an ounce and is 1.3" x 1.3" x 1.6" in size. It only comes in one color (white) and is powered by two Lithium batteries, which come included.

Aqara Motion and Light Sensor P2 Compatibility Thread and Matter Weight 1.06 ounces Colors White Dimensions ‎1.3"D x 1.3"W x 1.64"H Power Battery Max Range 7 meters Detection Angle 170 degrees

Design

Looks incredibly like the P1

Aqara made an excellently designed motion sensor the first time around, and it didn't stray far from the original design.

The first thing that you notice about the P2 is that it looks just like the P1. Aqara made an excellently designed motion sensor the first time around, and it didn't stray far from the original design. It comes with a base that you can attach to the bottom of the sensor once you peel away the sticky layer. The bottom of the base can also be adhered to a wall or under a cabinet to provide an ideal viewing angle. The base is flexible, giving you the freedom to choose the angle that you want. But, you can also just sit it on its own on a ledge or windowsill without any issue.

The field view that the sensor offers is 170 degrees, and it can look out up to 23 feet away, giving you plenty of space to cover. It has a lux light sensor that allows you to set automations customized to the room's brightness level. The fact that the P2 is so light lets you move it around without any hassle and choose exactly where you want to utilize it. If you sync it up with other Aqara devices, like the Aqara Ceiling Light T1M, you can set it to turn the light on any time motion is detected.

Connectivity and features

Not as compatible as you might think

The first thing that you'll see on the box is that you need a Thread-based router to work the P2. That means you need something like an Echo Show 8, Echo Show 10, Apple HomePod Mini, Google Nest Wifi, Eve Energy smart plug, and more to serve as a router for the sensor. I have an Echo Show 8 at my home and was able to pair the sensor with my Amazon speaker without any issue. That is all well and good, but it doesn't offer any type of automation with Alexa.

So, even though I can click in the Amazon Alexa app and see that the P2 is one of the devices connected to my Echo Show 8, it will just show "motion detected" in the app and won't be able to use that motion to initiate another device to action. It won't even send a push notification to your phone to let you know someone passed by it. Word has it that it works with Apple Home and Google Smart Things, but I'm out of luck utilizing this feature currently.

The strangest feature of the P2 is, because it is a Matter device, it doesn't work with Aqara's app at all. You can try to sync it up, but it won't work, meaning you can't adjust the brightness levels, automations, schedules, or more. The only way that it will work with the Aqara Home app is if you have a hub, which is counterintuitive to having a Matter-over-Thread device. Once I was sent an Aqara Hub M3, it allowed me to get much more use out of the P2.

How it works with the Hub M3

The Hub M3 allows you to set up automations and pair your P2 in order to get the most out of it. Setting up the automations takes some getting used to, as there are "boards" and "cards" in the Aqara Home app that need grouping and customizing. But once you have connected the Hub M3 with the P2, you're able to set IF/THEN types of automations, such as IF the motion sensor detects motion, THEN the Hub M3 will send you a push notification or play an alarm sound. You can also connect this to things such as smart blinds or lights to utilize the light sensor to draw the shades if the sun is setting or turn on a light if it's dim in a room.

Performance

Light and motion sensors are on point

Pocket-lint

The light sensor does recognize dimming of light and can be used to automate lights or blinds effectively.

The Aqara Motion and Light Sensor P2 does work extremely well for its size. The field view is ideal, as it covers plenty of area. The light sensor does recognize dimming of light and can be used to automate lights or blinds effectively. The base is flexible and easy to position, and while you may be leery to put it on a painted wall, it's not too hard to remove if you stick it on there.

Competitors

Best price point

For the price, the P2 handles a number of duties and fits in such a small package, making it easy to maneuver. As mentioned above, competitors like Philips Hue and Eve Motion are more expensive and aren't Matter-over-Thread compatible. However, because of Aqara's shortcomings, you may need to purchase more devices to get the most out of your P2.

Should you buy?

You'll find that the Aqara Motion and Light Sensor works well with Apple HomeKit and Google Smart Things, allowing you to utilize its automations to a better capacity than with Amazon Alexa. The fact that it connects with a Thread-based router but is limited in use unless with specific types of routers poses a challenge for the everyday consumer. But for those who have the devices needed, it is a great sensor. However, until Aqara can make the Hub M3 work with something besides the Aqara Home app, it may pay to wait.