With the arrival of April, it is once again time for Amazon Prime members to claim their free Kindle e-book for the month.

If this is news to you, let me help get you up to speed. Each month, Amazon offers a new selection of curated e-books as part of its First Reads program. Prime members can choose one free e-book and receive a bonus short read from this selection, allowing you to enjoy two free e-books in total.

If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber, it costs $15 per month or $139 annually. If you've never subscribed to Prime before, there's a good chance you have a free trial available to try.