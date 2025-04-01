Summary As is customary, major brands from across the tech industry are partaking in this year's April Fools' Day.

Today marks April 1 on the calendar, which can only mean one thing: a permeation of April Fools' Day jokes across every corner of the internet . For 2025, tech brands have outdone themselves in the practical jokes department. Here are my picks for the top 5 April Fools' pranks from across the consumer electronics scene.

1 Nothing Ear (3.5mm)

Is it bad that I want to buy a pair?

Nothing

Starting this list of strong is Nothing's aptly named Ear (3.5mm). The London, England-based tech company describes the faux product as being "beautifully inconvenient," which is certainly one way to describe it.

The Ear (3.5mm) takes design cues from the company's wonderful Ear (Open) wireless earbuds, but swaps out Bluetooth connectivity for a 164-foot (50-meter) wired cable solution. To be perfectly honest, I could see myself unironically rocking a pair of these earbuds, so long as they are priced reasonably, and they provide a mechanism for retracting the excess cable.