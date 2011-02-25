  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App reviews
    4. >
  4. Google app reviews

APP OF THE DAY: Personal Blocklist by Google review (Chrome)

|
1/3  
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide

App of the day as you know isn't just about iPhone or Android apps, but about all apps on all platforms including Google's Chrome browser. In steps this handy little extension that will over time make your Google searching a lot better than it probably currently is.

Personal Blocklist by Google

Format
Chrome 
Price
Free
Where
Chrome Web Store

Personal Blocklist by Google is an extension that you install into Chrome, the browser, and then it allows you when searching on Google to block domains/hosts from appearing in your Google search results.

The idea is that if you are constantly getting poor results from Google when you search from stuff you can set the system to omit those results so you don't have to see them every time. 

On the flip side that information is then passed back to Google to help make the results better for everyone.

app of the day personal blocklist by google review chrome image 3

But as you can imagine that might take some time, so instead this extension lets you do it straight away with the effects and changing happening in real time. 

Once installed all you have to do is monitor what you don't want. In Google a small message now appears next to every listing. Clicking on "Block xyz" you then push that site to a blocked list which you can control and edit. 

app of the day personal blocklist by google review chrome image 2

To access the blocked list at any time you just have to press on a small red button with a white hand and can edit either part of the url or unblock the site if you feel you've blocked them by mistake. 

Overall the system in simple, basic, but highly effective in making your search results even better. 

We like it.

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Microsoft to ditch Edge for new Chromium based browser
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Comments