Ever wanted to play at Wembley? App update will now put your name on the scoreboard

An update to the official app for Wembley Stadium is coming at the start of October and a new section will be added that will give you more access to social media functions and other features. It will also give you the opportunity to have a message beamed around the ground and on the two main scoreboards.

The stadium, in association with network and technology partner EE, is pushing the new version of its app to the Play Store and Apple's App Store hopefully in time for the England versus San Marino football match on 7 October and it will offer new ways to engage with the overall experience.

A new Event Day mode will be introduced which will add a number of key features. A social wall will be accessible so you can follow what others are saying about the event you're attending. Taken from both Facebook and Twitter, some of the viewable posts will be official from the FA and Wembley, and some will be moderated fan tweets.

That's not the end of the social sharing features either, as a Share This Moment section will give you the option to post officially taken pictures at matches and events to your Twitter, Facebook and other social media pages.

There will be a competition to give you the chance to upgrade your seat to one with more perks. And a streamed Wembley Radio channel will be accessible through the app, as created in partnership with Deezer.

The weather forecast will be added, but perhaps the most exciting feature we used on a demo version of the app while visiting Wembley with EE and the stadium organisers was the ability to post a message "To The Big Screen". It's relatively simple to do; a dedicated section of the application asks for your name and message and if a moderator deems it clean enough to post, you could see it scrolling on the scoreboard during your visit.

We wrote a message during our tour of the technological aspects of the stadium and lo and behold, it appeared on the screen almost instantly. We think this will be a very popular feature. We also suspect that most of the messages will be unbroadcastable.

The new version of the Wembley app will continue to include features already available, such as event listings, seat views and an interactive stadium map. It is a free download on iTunes and the Play Store.