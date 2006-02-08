If you talk to someone who isn't too IT savvie, the main problem they will worry about is privacy. The notion that you're PC is connected to a broadband link and the world can get access to your data is a scary one.

It's easy to lock down your system away from prying eyes, it just takes a little time and something as comprehensive as Steganos Security Suite.

Steganos Security Suite comprises ten different applications designed to keep your PC, and more importantly, its data, safe and sound. The main feature in the suite is Steganos Safe, which as the name implies, acts as a virtual safe. It's an encrypted deposit safe where you can store your passwords and similar delicate information. The selling point of this feature has to be the tightening of security, stepping up from 128-bit encryption to the latest 256-bit AES standard, making virtually unbreakable.

Setting up the Suite to work the way you want it too takes time, but it's fairly straightforward to understand, so even a novice user will quickly get to grips with it. One neat trick we liked was the use of external plugs. You can set up the encryption to unlock should you plug in your memory key, for instance, making a cheap and effective token ring security system. The other advantage of locking it to your USB key is that you can set up an encrypted partition on your drive, keeping data safe even when away from the main PC.

Of the other applications included here, Steganos Anti-Spyware claims to currently identify and remove 100,000 pest programs, which also covers Adware, is of increasing importance to all users who go online. Updates are available on a regular basis at the click of a button and can take up to 5 minutes to download. If you're regularly online you should make this most of this application.

A growing trend is hiding your tracks online. It works by deleting the files of any downloads and any sites. Deleting them isn't enough, so Internet Trace Destructor also overwrites the files, for greater protection. It also covers everything you throw into the Recycle bin, so should anyone come prying around your system, you're privacy is intact.

By this point you may be thinking that everything comes in the one box. Sadly, there's no anti-virus package in the box, although you can buy this seperately.

The only other problem with the suite is no centralised interface. Each application loads independently, which can be a bit of a pain and if you've only got 256MB of memory in your machine, you'll find things going a little slow at times.