  Corel DRAW Essentials 2

These days buying a drawing package is about so much more that just drawing the odd picture. Today’s hot topics are digital photography and web-publishing and if your graphics package doesn’t easily cope with both of these functions then you probably don’t want it. CoralDRAW Essentials 2 provides all the functions you’d expect from this well-established player in the market.

The Essentials package provides you with three basic applications - CorelDRAW, Corel Photobook and Coral PhotoAlbum. Upon installation you also get a handy ‘Quick Start’ frontend, that will guide you into doing whatever drawing task you want to tackle, all in a user-friendly manner, be it designing your own stationary or labels for a CD.

Moving on to the applications themselves, the core function is CoralDRAW, which is a graphics design package, aimed at helping you get for most from your graphics in print or on the web. The web optimizer will help you change the properties of your image to make web browsing fast and efficient. The snappy little modem speed selector lets you know how long it would take to upload/download a particular image - worth thinking about if you are putting together a large page of images.

Corel Photobook provides a powerful image editor, giving you the capability to edit and manipulate photos, again with a view to getting them on the web. Like many photo packages, the editing functions need to be used sparingly otherwise you end up with an unrecognisable mash of pixels. However, I was surprised that in a poor quality picture, the Despeckle function worked well. There are too many filters and tools to describe, and if you can’t find the automatic function, you can always to a manual edit.