App of the day: What's the saying? 1Pic-1Phrase review (Android)

Say what you see. It's almost impossible to read without hearing the soft Irish accent of Roy Walker, evoking memories of evenings spent watching Catchphrase.

There's no shortage of apps that bring you some sort of "say what you see" gameplay, there's even an app called Say What You See, as well, you guessed it, a Catch Phrase app recently launched to tie-in with the new series on ITV.

Today's App of the day isn't Catchphrase, but it's pretty close.

Format Android Price Free Where Google Play

What's the Saying? 1Pic-1Phrase follows the brain-teasing success of titles like 4 Pics 1 Word, in giving you something to ponder over.

The aim of the game is to guess the saying or catchphrase, a definition that's given in the loosest possible terms. Is "connecting flights" a saying? It is in this game.

It's incredibly simple too. All you have to do is plug in the letters. If you get it right you're rewarded with coins and you're off to the next level.

The game is free and like many free games there's a dash of advertising here and there, as well as the ubiquitous in-app purchase options.

The coins system is there to provide a mechanism for help. If you're stuck, you can exchange coins for letters, either paying 50 coins for one letter to be given, or 80 coins to remove the letters that aren't used in the answer.

If you're really stumped, then 150 coins will skip the level so you can keep going. However, these coins accrue slowly, so there are various ways you can get more. Sharing on Facebook or Twitter will earn you coins, but the mainstay is by parting with real cash, starting at $0.99 for 300 coins.

But in reality, like many other in-app purchases, you should be able to progress nicely without having to part with any real money.

Some of the levels are quite challenging, but then a game that's too easy is no fun at all.

The graphics are a little crude and the whole thing could do with tidying up a little, but we've had fun playing What's the Saying?