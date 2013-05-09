App of the day: Vybe review (Android)

Almost as 24 started to air in this country, there was a collective "How do I get the 24 ringtone" emitted from the vocal chords of geeks across the globe. Clearly these were people who had never used a Cisco IP phone before and thought the ringtone was somehow the most exotic thing they had ever heard.

But ringtones are so last decade. These days things need to be a little more understated, and woe betide anyone who dares leave the keyboard click tones enabled on their phone. But if you want to be notified of things in a more efficient manner, you have to use different tones for all your various notifications or you'll never know what new thing your phone is trying to tell you.

Enter Vybe, which allows you to record your own vibration sequences. These can then be assigned to various phone functions to give you an alert that is subtle, while still telling you what's happening on your phone.

We think this is smart, because you can allocate specific vibrations to different contacts. That means if you're in a meeting and don't want to be disturbed you can still be notified if a call from your child's nursery or school comes in. Give it a distinctive vibration and you'll be able to feel it in your pocket and you can make your excuses to take the call.

You can also give vibrations to different types of event. So, for example, your Outlook mail can have a different vibration from your Gmail. That's actually really handy, as it can tell you if your email is important or just your friends asking about beer on Friday night.

It also means you can safely ignore notifications from the likes of Facebook. Although there's also the option to set a different tone for Facebook Messenger updates so you can still be told if someone is trying to get hold of you for chatting.

Your vibrations can be recorded then saved to memory. You can reload them later and assign them to either individual contacts or to apps. The only moan we have is that it's quite hard to give consistent tones with the vibration, which can mean the results "sound" or feel different from how you might have thought when you were making them.

Vybe is ad supported, but for £0.65 you can remove the ads and support future development. Not too bad, we think.