  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App reviews

App of the day: Hills of Glory 3D review (Android)

|
1/4  
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Tower defence games are ten a penny on Android, but few are as fun or as exciting as Hills of Glory 3D. Set in the Second World War, the app tasks you with defending a bunker from increasingly tough waves of enemies. 

You use a combination of swiping and tap moves to attack the bad guys, all the while upgrading your bunker and further bolstering defences. It sounds pretty bog-standard stuff, but as free apps go, it is plenty addictive and has its own unique twist on standard 

Hills of Glory 3D

Format
Android
Price
Free (in app purchases)
Where
Google Play

From the start, Hills of Glory walks you through things pretty simply. The game likes to hold your hand at first, but then, once the training wheels are taken off, it gets a lot harder.

app of the day hills of glory 3d review android image 2

On top of the usual upgrades for your tower, or bunker, the game relies on a tap and swipe gameplay style. A napalm strike for example, requires you to drag two fingers across the screen, but it has a cool down. You can tap a soldier to shoot him and each hit will change the colour of the uniform, letting you know how many more hits they require. 

app of the day hills of glory 3d review android image 3

Then there is the world map, which you gradually conquer as the game goes on. In-app purchases come into play when you start to run out of cash. You can obtain money from shooting soldiers, but you will need to spend big bucks to repair your bunker using airdrops. If you are good enough at the game however, repairs are rarely required.

app of the day hills of glory 3d review android image 4

Weapon variety is good and the simple tap-and-swipe gameplay is enjoyable. One issue is with the camera, which needs the ability to zoom in or out. We often found an unnoticed group of soldiers doing damage to our bunker down the bottom of the screen. All in all though, a good free app and worth a download. It isn't huge either, despite the graphics, so wont take too long to download if you fancy grabbing something before you head out on a long journey.

PopularIn Apps
Microsoft to ditch Edge for new Chromium based browser
The best and most famous internet memes around
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Comments