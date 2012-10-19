APP OF THE DAY: Edge review (Android)

Sometimes App of The Day is an app we couldn't live without; sometimes it's a game we love; and sometimes - like today - it's a game we utterly despise because it's so fiendishly difficult, but simply can't live without because of it's style and sheer mind bending difficulty.

Edge is a simple concept, like most of the best games. Here, you must move your large cube around, occasionally finding other, smaller, glowing cubes and "eating them". We say eat, we actually don't know what's going on in this crazy cubic world. Perhaps you're actually mating with other cubes? Anyway, that's it, you roll your cube about, over some terrain, and find other cubes to eat. Then, at the end of the level you land on a coloured pad, and your cube gets pulled into the universe to land on the next level.

Platform Android

Price Demo: free, full game: £1.98, extra levels: £1.98

Where Google Play

We like the style most of all. The great thing about Edge is that it has 8-bit visuals and audio. And while that's become something of a cliche these days, here it works well, because you're basically playing a box in a boxy world where everything is square. As a universe, it makes sense: there's no reason for it to be anything more than 8-bit.

As you play through, the game tries harder and harder to bump you off. Falling into space means you die, and while it doesn't affect your ability to play through the game, it will have a massive effect on your score at the end. To start with, the trickery is minimal, but as you carry on it seems as if every moving platform has it in for you, and every button wants to cause you problems.

Points are awarded for the speed at which you finish the level, the amount of "edge" time you get - where you pull off an impossible hanging move - and the number of cubes you collect. And, obviously, the number of times you plunge to a cubic death are factored in, too. There's some fun to be had here, because if you get a D, you'll almost certainly want to get a higher score next time around.

To keep you competitive there's a "ghost mode" with which you can see how you did last time. This is either very motivating or very depressing, if you find yourself getting progressively worse.

There are also some bonus levels. These are harder still, and you'll need to learn all new tricks to get through them. For example, you can press your cube up against a moving cube to get passage over an otherwise impassable gap. It's all very, very tricky. But at the same time, it's also spiffing fun.