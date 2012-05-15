APP OF THE DAY: GO SMS Pro (Android)

You might use the default Android SMS app, you might use one provided by your handset manufacturer. The problem is, there's no consistency in Android SMS clients, and most of them are ugly and don't have much in the way of functionality.

GO SMS Pro is different, and that's a really good thing. It's got a lot more going on than just sending SMS messages. There are add-in apps, which extend the functionality, and lots of online services too, such as group chat and Facebook integration.

Format Android Price Free

Where Google Play

Perhaps the most important feature, however, is integrated backup and restore of your SMS messages. If you, like us, horde your past text messages then you'll want to be able to keep them safe and sound. Backups are stored to your SD card, and it just takes a couple of button pushes to make a backup, or restore from one. There is also an automatic service, which offers to make daily, weekly or monthly copies of your messages.

If you like to keep secrets, or you're worried about losing your phone, you can set up a private box. This allows you to keep password protected messages on the device, which will be inaccessible if your phone gets nicked or left in a pub. This should be a must for celebrities, especially if they're in the habit of sending naked pictures of themselves to friends.

There are downloadable themes too. The default one is pretty naff, but there are some that ape the iPhone look and feel, and some nice dark themes and even one in the style of Android Ice Cream Sandwich.

If you're a Facebooker, there's also access to its chat service, directly from the app. This - along with some other apps - requires that you install an extra plugin, but it takes mere seconds to do. You authorise the app via the Facebook API, so there's no real security risk here. The chat works well too, and is as simple to use as you imagine.

If you're prepared to sign up for another service, there's a GO Chat app included too. Here you can share doodles with your group as well as voice messages. This is all well and good, but obviously requires all your contacts use GO SMS. Something we think would be great, but a little unlikely.

We like the fact that you get a folder list too. Here you can see your inbox, outbox and sent messages along with drafts, MMS messages and even make your own folders. This is a nice feature, and will appeal to high-volume texters, we're sure.

GO SMS Pro costs nothing, and adds loads of functionality to your text message system. We love it, and have been using it for a long time now. It makes sense, especially with the amount we change phones, but we're pretty sure everyone will get some benefit from this handy app.