APP OF THE DAY: Musaic Box review (Android)

There are a lot of games on the Android Market but few are as bizarre as today's App of the Day on Pocket-lint. It's a cross between a puzzle game, a detective game and music game and somehow it just about works.

Be warned, this is something you're going to have to pay for - not much, but pay for it you must - and if you don't enter into the spirit of the thing, you'll find that investment disappearing very quickly indeed. So what, pray, is this Android game we're talking about? Why, it's...

Platform Android Price £1.29 Where El Marketo

From the off, Musaic Box leads you into a tutorial and it'll take you a good 10 minutes more after you've completed that to work out exactly what you're supposed to be doing. The plot works around trying to find pieces of sheet music in your grandfather's house which he's rather annoyingly torn up and hidden in the strangest of places. Why he's done this, we're not quite sure.

Once you've got enough pieces to have a complete sheet of music, Musaic Boc turns into a puzzle game where you have to fit them together so that they play the tune in the proper order. You do get to hear the phrases which each of the parts belong to and you will recognise the works they make as a whole - Happy Birthday to You, Yankee Doodle-Dandy, etc.

Each time you successfully complete a song, your music box opens up a little further until it presents you with a key to the next room. It's then all about working your way around the house until you've done the lot.

Now, as it turns out, there aren't that many rooms, so make sure to play the game on the hardest setting or you'll zip through it in no time. If you simply can't resist, then at least you'll have paid for the privilege not to have adverts throughout your experience, which always makes a nice change on Android. You'll also be able to say that you've played one of the most bonkers games on the platform.

