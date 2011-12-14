  1. Home
APP OF THE DAY: My Beach HD review (Android)

One of the joys of Android is supposed to be customisation and yet few people even bother to change their wallpaper after they unbox their little darlings. One of the problems is that most of us have been scared by our early live wallpaper experiences - the ones that were just a little too much for our phones to handle 24/7.

Fortunately, things are a little different nowadays. Android smartphones have harnessed much more bite with plenty of RAM and often a dual-core processor to help kick things along. So, today is the day you fight back and remember why it was that you chose the Google OS in the first place.

My Beach HD is quite simply the very best live wallpaper we’ve come across so far. It’s not as factual nor interactive or even as clever as some, but it’s smooth, it’s beautiful, it’s detailed and, most of all, it’s fun.

Your 99p outlay buys you some beachfront property on a summer's day on what we imagine is a well to do spot of upstate New York. Not bad for a quid. With it, you get any, all or none of a ball, bucket, cooler and drink, towel, umbrella, blanket, bonfire, bottle rocket, clouds, lifeguard chair and all sorts of other details that you can change including the weather, time of day, time of year and even a little sign which you can scrawl upon as you will. The possibilities are almost absurd.



What makes that so nice is that you’re essentially customising a customisation which pretty much ensures that no one else will have a mobile beach quite like yours. If you’re looking to fall back in love with Android, then this is the app to do it.

