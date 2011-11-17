APP OF THE DAY: Gigbeat review (Android)

Every now and then an app comes along that really makes a difference and today’s App of the Day on Pocket-lint is one of those apps. The bad news for lots of you out there is that it’s only on Android. The good news for those of you that can get it is that you get some bragging rights over your iOS mates.



If you like music and you’re looking to get out a bit more, if you’re always jealous when your friends boast on Facebook that they’ve just got some tickets to go to a sold out gig, then today we’ve got a no-brainer for you. It’s clever, it’s well executed, it works and it’s free. It’s...

Platform Android Price Free Where Market





Gigbeat is a superb app. It’s seriously easy to use and you don’t have to spend any time whatsoever setting it up, giving it a bunch of different permissions, figuring out how it works and then getting wound up when a) it doesn’t and b) when it starts hogging up your battery and bandwidth.



So what does it do? Well, Gigbeat is a music service that lets you know when a band you like is on tour. It scans your phone for music files and takes note of which artists you listen to. Then it’ll bring back a list of them altogether. Most will have the words “Not currently on tour” next to their profile pictures but some will give you details of where and when they’ll be, all the way to individual venues on individual dates.

If you find a time and place that’s suitable - and you have the inclination - you get options to buy tickets via the Songkick service as well as allow Gigbeat to show you where it is on a map and add the date to your calendar. Of course, if the app has scanned your phone to find an artist you don’t actually like for some reason, then there’s a large, red, easy to see button that reads “Untrack Artist” so you can kick them to the curb.



What’s really good is that the minute one of your artists announces some dates in your area, Gigbeat will send you an alert to the fact so that you can get in there first before all the tickets disappear. You can also tie in your Last.fm account for more artists and recommendations as well as your Songkick credentials to make the purchasing process much smoother. There’s simply nothing wrong with Gigbeat at all, and what’s great is that you’ll even realise that some of your old faves from back in the day are still hard at working dragging their kit around the country playing live for their retro fanbase and to fill up the coffers that they once emptied on ill-advised but much-enjoyed decadence. Download it now and watch it become a fixture of your phone for all time.

- AOTD - Skitch (Android)