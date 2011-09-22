APP OF THE DAY: UK Weather review (Android)

The first thing to note is that UK Weather is tied into the Met Office data at its source, so there's one tick right there. As you might expect, it'll overlay a weather forecast of the present and coming conditions onto a simple but attractive graphic map of the UK or any of its more local regions. It'll break that down into mini-summaries of 3-hour intervals anywhere between now and up to 5 days in advance.

The fun comes in, however, because you can hit the settings button and switch from Weather into an assortment of other forecasts - Rainfall, Temperature, Wind, Cloud, Pressure and even UV as well. Very useful indeed. If you prefer, you can even put it into Radar mode to watch conditions change automatically.

But the larks don't stop there. Rather than look at maps, you can instead drill right down into summaries with all the information from above as relevant to any one of hundreds of specific UK town and attraction locations. And, once you've decided where's important to you, you can add them in as favourites and even create individual widgets for them on your desktop.

The UK Weather app is completely free but, if you wish to rid your experience of those pesky ad banners, you'll have to stump up for the premium version, which is basically the same thing, and costs £2.50 per year for a subscription. If this is the kind of app you'll use on a daily basis, which we think you might, then you'll find it well worth the outlay.