APP OF THE DAY: CoPilot Premium review (iPhone)

The previous version of CoPilot's satnav app has proved so popular that it's been given a full makeover, despite the previous app only being updated a few months ago. Following a successful launch on the Android Market, the new CoPilot Premium UK & Ireland app has finally made its way onto iTunes, and is currently available at a 50 per cent discount.

Format iOS 3 or later Price £14.99 Where iTunes

The UI has been completely revamped so that frequently used features are easier to reach. You'll also be given the choice of three different routes, so you can either vary your route each time you travel or avoid traffic depending on the time of day. You'll also have the ability to re-route simply by dragging the onscreen route to a different location - useful if you want to avoid a specific road or roundabout. The ActiveTraffic function takes into account real-time traffic speeds in order to calculate the fastest route and avoid any unnecessary delays.

The new app also has social networking integration - you can share your journey details using in-app Twitter updates or check in with Facebook Places, making it easy to keep in touch with your pals if you're travelling in convoy. The app also offers Bing local internet search for looking up nearby businesses, while the new Wikipedia function means that you can check the facts for any local attractions without having to leave the app.

You can choose from 3D or 2D maps, or a directions-only navigation view, and there's also a new walking mode to help you find your way around when on foot. Crucially, the maps are stored on board so that you can access them offline, without having to worry about any reception issues.

Although intended for use primarily on the iPhone (after all, it's the iDevice that you're always likely to have on hand), the CoPilot Premium app is also compatible with iPod touch and iPad as long as you're packing iOS 3.0 or later.

You can pick up the app for a special introductory price of £14.99 for the first 7 days, but you'll have to get your skates on as it hit iTunes on 8 July, so you haven't got long. After that it will go up to the regular price of £29.99, while ActiveTraffic subscriptions will cost £9.99 a year.