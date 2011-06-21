APP OF THE DAY: Evernote for WP7 review (WP7)

We have featured the wonders of Evernote before on Pocket-lint, however we thought that its recent appearance on the Windows Phone 7 platform deserved giving it a second look. Its launch has seen much anticipation and apart from a couple of early bugs, now apparently fixed, its arrival seems to have gone pretty smoothly.

So without further ado let's see whether Evernote for WP7 was worth the wait.

Format WP7 Price Free

Where Marketplace



Evernote is a highly useful application which allows you to keep track of all the interesting, thoughtful, fun ideas you have throughout your day, no doubt inspired by what you see, hear and do.

It does this by providing the user with a variety of tools in order to record said events and ideas; these consist of notebooks, a voice recorder and the utilisation of your phone's camera - all of which can be attached to the same file.

What's particularly nice is that you're also able to send this directly to whoever might be interested by way of Facebook or email instantly. All data is kept on an external server, or the cloud, a la DropBox however there is an offline mode so you can get to any important info when connectivity is an issue.

The Evernote app manages to bring all of this content to WP7 and importantly packages it with the same look and feel of the OS. Subsequently navigating your way around is a breeze for WP7 users and once in, you would be forgiven for thinking that this is a native app rather than one from a third party.

You can, of course, connect all you devices meaning that data is synced between them automatically offering that ease of use that fans of Evernote have always been so keen on.

The mapping function adds an extra dimension to the app as it allows for the geographical tagging of your notes, meaning that referencing what was actually happening to you at its creation will be that bit easier.

All of this makes for a very attractive proposition, especially as it's free (a premium service is available, which lets you download entire notebooks for offline use) and it certainly gives the excellent and native WP7 OneNote a run for its money - it'll be interesting to see Microsoft's reaction to this in future OS updates.

We did find a few quirks which need to be addressed, such as seemingly random load times for the app - sometimes coming up in a flash, other times not loading at all - some photos also failed to fit the screen correctly, and the voice recorder's faux-analogue peak meter was unrefined, but other than this we were impressed with what the dev team has done.