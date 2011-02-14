APP OF THE DAY: Androidify review (Android, obviously)

Every so often an app just pops up out of nowhere and takes on cult status, courtesy of the viral nature of the web, within a few hours.

And today's App of The Day is one of those examples.

It's estimated that this app has taken up 821,898 work hours since the Twittersphere picked up on it on Monday morning, and that has cost the UK economy more than £43 billion.

Those estimates were by us, just now, and we have no economical background or data to go on, but we used a calculator and we're confident the figures are accurate....

Format Android

Price Free

Where Android Market Place

Ever wondered what the little Android mascot would look like in a nice suit? Or perhaps a dress? Or maybe even what he'd be like if he worse a bikini, had a bright pink afro, sported ballet shoes and had skinny legs?

If you answered yes to any of these questions then it's clear that you're a very strange person. But you're also in luck, because with Androidify you can find out the answers to all of those wonders and more.

Androidify lets you can customise the little green robot (what is his name, does anyone know?) with an absolute wealth of styling options. You can dress and accessorise him however you want, and you can even change his body shape as well.

"Why?" you might ask. Well, so as you can post up your effort on Twitter of course - that's what everyone else seems to be doing anyway.

The app is a joint effort from Larva Labs and the Google Creative team, so it's all official and it won't cost you a penny. Just a few hours of your life that you'll never get back.

It's in the Android Market now, so grab it, have a go, tweet it, and then think long and hard about where your life is going. (We're currently at the thinking stage).