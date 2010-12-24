App-vent Calendar - day 24: Kids Company MouthOff

The time has at last arrived, the end of the Pocket-lint app-vent calendar of apps is upon us; with this our last in the series.

As such we thought it a good idea to make this one about giving as well as receiving; it's also a hell of a lot of fun and should while away a few hours with the family when all the board games have run out and there's nothing left to watch on the box.

So prepare to get you laughing, chatting and shouting gear around...

Format iPhone, iPod touch and iPad

Price £1.59

Where iTunes

Kids Company MouthOff allows you to transform yourself into any one of a number of monster mouths, designed and crafted by 7-10 year-old London school children. All you have to do is choose your mouth and away you go, as it will allow you to talk, shout, laugh, scream and sing whilst matching as best it can your lip movements.

You may have noticed the rather high £1.59 price tag, and this is where the whole Christmas giving angle comes in, as quite apart from being rather fun the Kids Company MouthOff app raises money to provide practical, emotional and educational support to vulnerable inner-city children.

Kids Company was founded by Camila Batmanghelidjh in 1996. Its services reach 14,000 children across London, including the most deprived and at risk whose parents are unable to care for them due to their own practical and emotional challenges.