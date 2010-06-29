APP OF THE DAY - ECB Cricket (iPhone)

The World Cup may be over as far as England is concerned, but patriotic sports fans need not despair for too long because, and whisper this quietly, we're actually pretty ruddy good at cricket at the moment - at least in the short form of the game.

Not only are England the holders of the Ashes, we're the T20 world champions, and are also on course for a whitewash victory in the current one day series with the old enemy, Australia.

So today's App is one that will help you keep up-to-date with a sport that England are actually good enough to compete on the world stage at, the beautiful game of cricket.

The ECB Cricket app is an absolute must if you have even the slightest interest in cricket. It is simply fantastic.

The opening screen will display all of the latest scores in county and international cricket, in all forms of the games, and if you touch the match you require further info on, you are taken to a scoreboard screen.

From there, you can see the full scorecard, with complete innings breakdown, simply by turning your iPhone on its side and then scrolling through. A double-tap switches between batting and bowling figures.

As well as the fantastically detailed live scorecards, there is also a news section, a photo section, the ECBtv channel (which opens videos within the YouTube app) and also download links for the brilliant 12th Man podcast.

It really is an essential app for anyone who is interested in cricket. The CricInfo app may have ball by ball live text, but the ECB Cricket app is just so darn easy to use and puts a wealth of info at your fingertips. It's free. Get it now.