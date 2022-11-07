YouTube Shorts come to the big screen and are surprisingly good

(Pocket-lint) - YouTube has announced that it is bringing YouTube Shorts to the big screen, with updated TV and game console apps adding support in the coming weeks.

The move will give YouTube apps a new interface designed especially for short-form, vertical videos. Shorts are less than a minute in length and were obviously designed with TikTok in mind, but where YouTube has the upper hand is TV support. With this new update, Shorts will have a special interface designed from the ground up to make the best use of the screen real estate available.

YouTube says that it went through a few different design ideas before settling on the interface that will be rolling out to YouTube viewers. Those who take it for a spin will notice that the company "simplified the design" of pretty much everything. The result is a vertical view that shows the video inside a border, while the controls and video information sit off to the side.

The new look means that there is less wasted space, while the usual playback controls and progress bar are moved out of the way, too.

YouTube says that the new Shorts-specific interface will roll out over the coming weeks to TV models from 2019 and later as well as on newer game consoles, although it wasn't specific on exactly what that meant. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S seem a safe bet, and we'd expect the PS4 and Xbox One to get good to go there, too.

