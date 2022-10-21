Sigh, YouTube's Premium family plan is going up in price

(Pocket-lint) - YouTube Premium family plan subscribers should check their email. Google is telling users that the monthly cost of the service will go up $5 per month in the US and £2 in the UK.

Starting in November 2022, new American users will start paying $22.99 per month for YouTube Premium. While the next billing cycle starts on or after 21 November, existing subscribers won't see their bill increase for awhile. According to Engadget, the price for existing subscribers will not increase until April 2022 due to ther "long-standing and valued member".

Previously, buying into the family plan for just two users startsedat $17.99. Despite the increase familes, Google said its single-user price will remain at $11.99 a month for individuals and $6.99 for students. The benefits aren't changing eother, with Premium still offering users an ad-free YouTube experience as well as the ability to download videos and access to YouTube Music.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

YouTube Premium is a paid membership, available in certain countries, that gives you an ad-free, feature-rich (offline viewing), and enhanced experience across many of Google's video and music services, like YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Gaming, and YouTube Kids. At it's core, YouTube Premium is about removing advertisements. Since YouTube makes a lot of its money from ads, it can't really remove them without making you pay up. By allowing the viewer to pay, flitting between videos will no longer require waiting around for ads.

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 August 2022 If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

So, if you're logging in on a smart TV, you'll be able to watch videos instantly, without interruptions. For more aboute Premium, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.