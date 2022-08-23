How to find podcasts on YouTube

(Pocket-lint) - Podcasts were once the remit of iTunes, almost exclusively, but over the years, podcast fans have been given more and more options when it comes to platforms.

Unlike Spotify, which made a conscious (and expensive) effort to bolster its podcast audience, YouTube has organically grown into the platform of choice for video podcasts.

Now, the video-sharing platform has its own podcast page to make this content easier to access and discover.

However, it's not available everywhere just yet and appears to be rolling out gradually. In the US, at least, it's live now. Here's how you can access it.

On your desktop computer, you can simply go to https://youtube.com/podcasts

If you'd prefer, you can find it on the YouTube homepage by clicking on the explore tab on the left-hand side of your browser.

On the explore page, you'll be presented with an array of topics such as music, news and gaming along with podcasts. Click on the "Podcasts" button.

On the podcasts page, you'll see popular shows, playlists, personalised recommendations and genres to explore.

The mobile app also has a podcast page and it's accessed in much the same way.

Open your YouTube app Swipe down on the homepage to reveal the top menu Tap Explore at the top left Tap Podcasts on the Explore page, you may need to swipe left to reveal it depending on your screen size

From here you'll find all the podcast content you can possibly desire, and you'll get the same array of recommendations and topics to explore, just like the desktop site.

Writing by Luke Baker.