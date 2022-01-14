(Pocket-lint) - If you're a YouTube Music user, you may be familiar with a feature called Smart Downloads.

Essentially, it's a feature that downloads songs automatically when connected to a Wi-Fi network allowing you to save data when listening on the go.

Now, YouTube has begun testing a similar feature for the main YouTube app on Android phones.

The new feature works in the same way, but with video content rather than music.

It's reported that some Android users in Europe are seeing a prompt pop up on their device allowing them to try Smart Downloads in the YouTube app.

Once enrolled, the app will automatically download 20 new videos each week whilst connected to Wi-Fi.

The videos are selected by an algorithm that takes into account your favourite genres and watch history in order to create a curated download list to match your tastes.

The 20 videos can be found in the same playlist as your manually downloaded offline videos.

Users will be notified if they are running low on storage and can decide whether to free up some space or cancel the downloads.

The feature is currently only available to YouTube Premium subscribers running Android 12 in specific regions, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it roll out to other devices and regions in the near future.

While data plans are getting more accommodating, there are many places where things are more restrictive and a lot of places where there's no signal at all. So it's easy to see why YouTube is rolling out this feature, it could be a lifesaver on a long and boring commute

Writing by Luke Baker.