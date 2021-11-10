Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. YouTube app news

YouTube starts hiding dislike counts across all videos for everyone

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Unsplash YouTube starts hiding dislike counts across all videos for everyone

- YouTube gives the dislike button the thumbs down

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Public dislike counts on YouTube videos are a thing of the past.

Effective immediately, as of Wednesday 10 November 2021, YouTube will hide public dislike counts on all videos across its site. The company said the reason is to keep smaller creators from being harassed by dislike mob attacks and to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators".

To be clear, the dislike button will still be available for private feedback. Creators can see the dislike numbers for their own video via YouTube Studio. The number of dislikes is just no longer visible for all to see. If you're a well-meaning viewer, this change undoubtedly makes it harder for you to judge a video's like-to-dislike ratio and to decide whether to watch. But it also makes it less easy and quick for others to publicly shame video creators.

Last March, YouTube first revealed it was considering hiding public dislike counts, and some creators have long had the ability to hide them. Now, it's announcing they will disappear - gradually - for everyone. When it tested hiding dislike numbers, YouTube found people were less likely to use the button. 

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

Keep in mind other social networks have experimented with hiding public rating metrics. Instagram, for instance, even lets you hide like counts.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 10 November 2021.
Recommended for you
How to block someone on Spotify
How to block someone on Spotify By Maggie Tillman ·
YouTube starts hiding dislike counts across all videos for everyone
YouTube starts hiding dislike counts across all videos for everyone By Maggie Tillman ·
What is Apple Digital Legacy and how do Legacy Contacts work?
What is Apple Digital Legacy and how do Legacy Contacts work? By Maggie Tillman ·